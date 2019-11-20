scrcpy 1.11 Available For Download (View And Control Your Android Phone From A Linux, Windows Or macOS Desktop)
scrcpy, a tool to control (and show) Android devices from a Linux, macOS or Windows desktop, was updated to version 1.11. This release includes support for touchscreens / multitouch, an option to set the initial window size and position (including support for launching scrcpy with a borderless window), along with other changes and some important bug fixes.
scrcpy is a free and open source tool to display and control Android devices from a desktop running Windows, Linux or macOS, via USB or wirelessly. The application is developed with low latency, high performance and quality in mind, and it requires Android 5.0 or newer to work.
For more about scrcpy, see Control Android Devices From A Desktop With scrcpy and the scrcpy project page.
The latest scrcpy 1.11 adds support for touchscreen input and multitouch gestures (like zooming an image or a map). Previously, those using a laptop that has a touch screen could only use a mouse to control their Android devices using scrcpy, while touch input was completely ignored.
This scrcpy version also comes with some new command line options for manipulating its window upon start. You can now start scrcpy with a borderless window (
--window-borderless -- see screenshot at the top of this article), you can specify the initial window width and height (using
--window-width and
--window-height), as well as the position of the window (
--window-x and
--window-y).
For example, to start scrcpy with a borderless window (with no window decorations), launch it like this:
scrcpy --window-borderless
Related: Anbox: How To Install Google Play Store And Enable ARM (libhoudini) Support, The Easy Way
On Linux you can move the borderless window by holding down the
Super or
Alt key, then dragging the scrcpy window using your mouse.
For Android 10 users there's a new option that allows limiting the mirroring frame rate. To use this new option, add the
--max-fps command line parameter followed by the maximum FPS you want to set for scrcpy.
More changes in scrcpy 1.11:
- Add
--prefer-textoption
- Add a manpage to scrcpy (as a side note, this is not available when installing scrcpy from snap, at least for now)
- Fix copy-paste on Android 10 devices
- Fix "turn screen off" on Android 10 devices
- Fix clicks not working in some games
- Fix device rotation while the window is maximized
- Fix HiDPI support (was broken since 1.8)
- Fix segfault on recording with old FFmpeg versions
- Fix several crashes on some devices (like Meizu)
Android-related: KDE Connect / GSConnect: How To Lock/Unlock Your Linux Desktop Using An Android Device
Download scrcpy
scrcpy requires Android 5.0 or newer, and ADB debugging enabled on the Android device.
There are scrcpy binaries only for Microsoft Windows. For how to install it on macOS and some Linux distributions, including Arch Linux and Gentoo, see the scrcpy installation section.
On Linux, scrcpy is available as a snap package, which was already updated to the latest scrcpy 1.11 version.
For how to install scrcpy from source on Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint or Fedora, check out this article on Linux Uprising (updated to work with scrcpy v1.11).
You may also want to try guiscrcpy, a helper GUI for scrcpy that adds buttons and keyboard shortcuts for the available scrcpy command line options, so it's easier and faster to use.
Empty