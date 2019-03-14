Control Android Devices From Your Desktop With scrcpy (Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, Linux Mint Installation)

Control Android devices from a desktop (with a mouse and keyboard) running Linux, Windows or macOS

Works over USB or WiFi (though the performance decreases when using it over WiFi)

Allows recording the Android screen while mirroring

It's possible to limit the Android mirroring resolution width and height

Allows changing the video bit-rate

The device screen can be cropped

Can mirror multiple devices in the same time

The scrcpy application can be started directly in fullscreen

For presentations, scrcpy can show physical touches on the Android device (only physical touches, with finger on the device!)

Install APK by dragging and dropping it onto the scrcpy window, or push a file to the device /sdcard by dragging and dropping a non-APK file

Read-only mode to disable interacting using input keys, mouse events and drag&drop

Install scrcpy on Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, or Linux Mint

Debian, Ubuntu or Linux Mint:

sudo apt install adb ffmpeg libsdl2-2.0.0 make gcc pkg-config meson ninja-build libavcodec-dev libavformat-dev libavutil-dev libsdl2-dev

Fedora (first command enables the RPMFusion repository - skip it it's already enabled on your Fedora machine):

sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm sudo dnf install android-tools ffmpeg SDL2-devel ffms2-devel meson gcc make

scrcpy-server-v*.jar

/usr/local/share/scrcpy

scrcpy-server-v*.jar

sudo mkdir -p /usr/local/share/scrcpy sudo mv scrcpy-server-v*.jar /usr/local/share/scrcpy/scrcpy-server.jar

.tar.gz

scrcpy

server_path

scrcpy-server.jar

server_path='/usr/local/share/scrcpy/scrcpy-server.jar' cd scrcpy meson build --buildtype release --strip -Db_lto=true -Dbuild_server=false -Doverride_server_path="${server_path}" cd build ninja sudo ninja install

How to use scrcpy on Linux to control an Android device from the Linux desktop (or record its screen)

scrcpy

OK

logix@logix22:~$ scrcpy * daemon not running. starting it now on port 5037 * free(): invalid next size (fast) ADB server didn't ACK * failed to start daemon * adb: error: connect failed: cannot connect to daemon ERROR: "adb push" returned with value 1 logix@logix22:~$ scrcpy * daemon not running. starting it now on port 5037 * * daemon started successfully * adb: error: connect failed: device unauthorized. This adb server's $ADB_VENDOR_KEYS is not set Try 'adb kill-server' if that seems wrong. Otherwise check for a confirmation dialog on your device. ERROR: "adb push" returned with value 1 logix@logix22:~$ scrcpy [100%] /data/local/tmp/scrcpy-server.jar INFO: Initial texture: 1440x2560

--record

scrcpy --record file.mp4

Mouse right-click or Ctrl + b (or Ctrl + Backspace ) for BACK

or (or ) for BACK Mouse middle-click or Ctrl + h (or the Home button) for HOME

or (or the button) for HOME Ctrl + s for the app switcher

How to uninstall scrcpy (installed from source)

sudo rm /usr/local/share/scrcpy/scrcpy-server.jar sudo rm /usr/local/bin/scrcpy