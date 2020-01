How To Boot To Console (Text) Mode Using Debian / Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux / Manjaro And More

Case A. Temporary booting to console mode (text mode)

Case B. Permanently booting to text mode (console mode)

sudo systemctl set-default multi-user.target

systemctl get-default

Ctrl + Alt + F2

Ctrl + Alt + F3

undo this change

sudo systemctl set-default graphical.target

sudo reboot

Booting in console mode (text mode / tty) allows you to login to your system from the command line (as a regular user or as the root user if it's enabled), without using a graphical user interface. This is useful in case your system fails to boot when using the graphical mode, or maybe you have a computer running Linux for which you don't regularly use the GUI and ssh into it, so you'd like to save some system resources by booting in text mode. But regardless of the reason, this article shows you how to boot to console / text / tty on Linux.To temporarily boot to console mode (tty), start your computer and immediately after the BIOS / UEFI splash screen, press and hold the(BIOS), or press the(UEFI) key repeatedly, to access the GRUB menu.Once you see thescreen, with the first entry from the menu selected, press thekey. This allows you to edit the kernel parameters before booting.Look for the line that begins with(use thearrow keys to navigate);should also be on the same line. At the end of this line (you can place the cursor using the arrow keys at the beginning of the line, then press thekey to move the cursor to the end of that line). Don't change anything else.Thisrepresents the systemd target which is mapped to the old, now obsolete runlevel 2, 3 and 4 (used to start and stop groups of services). For example the old runlevelis mapped to the systemdand using this starts... you've guessed it, the graphical (GUI) target. For more on systemd targets see this page This is how the line beginning with "linux" looks like for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (it doesn't have to be identical for you, it's just so you get an idea):And this is how the line beginning with "linux" looks after adding theat the end:This is how the line beginning with "linux" looks for Fedora 31 (it's not identical for you, it's just so you get an idea):And this is how it looks after adding theat the end of the line:To reboot your system while in console mode, use thecommand ().It's worth noting that Debian and Ubuntu based Linux distributions (including Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, Zorin OS, etc.) come with a recovery mode built into the GNU GRUB menu. So in case you use Debian / Ubuntu or some Linux distribution based on it, get to the GNU GRUB menu as explained above, then select, and from the new list that comes up select the first entry that ends with. Select this entry and hit thekey, and you'll get to a menu that, among others, allows you to drop to root shell prompt - when selected, your system continues to boot to the command line and not a graphical user interface, allowing you to login using your root password. This allows access to the filesystem in read-only mode; for read-write use. Use this for example to reset a lost user / administrator password on Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Elementary OS , etc.This command sets text mode as the default systemd target (runlevel as it used to be called before systemd). After running this command, reboot your system and it will automatically boot to console / text mode every time.Don't know the current systemd target used on your system? Use this command, which will show the currently set target:Extra tip: using this, your Linux computer will boot to tty1 (text-only virtual console). You can switch to a different virtual console by usingfor tty2,for tty3, and so on until tty7.After using this command, reboot () and your system should start in graphical mode, as it was by default.