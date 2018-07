Anbox: How To Install Google Play Store And Enable ARM (libhoudini) Support, The Easy Way

Failed to install PACKAGE.NAME.apk: Failure [INSTALL_FAILED_NO_MATCHING_ABIS: Failed to extract native libraries, res=-113]

Install Google Play Store and enable ARM applications / games support on Anbox (Android in a Box)

anbox.appmgr

wget

lzip

unzip

squashfs-tools

sudo apt install wget lzip unzip squashfs-tools

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/geeks-r-us/anbox-playstore-installer/master/install-playstore.sh chmod +x install-playstore.sh sudo ./install-playstore.sh

anbox.appmgr

Settings > Apps > Google Play Services > Permissions

anbox-bride.sh

to start it:

sudo /snap/anbox/current/bin/anbox-bridge.sh start

to restart it:

sudo /snap/anbox/current/bin/anbox-bridge.sh restart

It works by running the Android runtime environment in an LXC container, recreating the directory structure of Android as a mountable loop image, while using the native Linux kernel to execute applications.Its key features are security, performance, integration and convergence (scales across different form factors), according to its website., and they behave more or less like regular windows, showing up in the launcher, can be tiled, etc.By default, Anbox doesn't ship with the Google Play Store or support for ARM applications. To install applications you must download each app APK and install it manually using adb. Also, installing ARM applications or games doesn't work by default with Anbox - trying to install ARM apps results in the following error being displayed:You can set up both Google Play Store and support for ARM applications (through libhoudini) manually for Android in a Box, but it's a quite complicated process.Before using this, I'd like to make it clear that not all Android applications and games work in Anbox, even after integrating libhoudini for ARM support. Some Android applications and games may not show up in the Google Play Store at all, while others may be available for installation but will not work. Also, some features may not be available in some applications.These instructions will obviously not work if Anbox is not already installed on your Linux desktop. If you haven't already, install Anbox by following the installation instructions found here . Also, make sure you runat least once after installing Anbox and before using this script, to avoid running into issues.1. Install the required dependencies (and).In Debian, Ubuntu or Linux Mint, use this command to install the required dependencies:2. Download and run the script that automatically downloads and installs Google Play Store (and Google Play Services) and libhoudini (for ARM apps / games support) on your Android in a Box installation.To download the script, make it executable and run it on your Linux desktop, use these commands in a terminal:3. To get Google Play Store to work in Anbox, you need to enable all the permissions for both Google Play Store and Google Play ServicesTo do this, run Anbox:Then go toand enable all available permissions. Do the same for Google Play Store!You should now be able to login using a Google account into Google Play Store.Without enabling all permissions for Google Play Store and Google Play Services, you may encounter an issue when trying to login to your Google account, with the following error message: "", as you can see in this screenshot:After logging in, you can disable some of the Google Play Store / Google Play Services permissions.make sure theis running:You may also need to install the dnsmasq package if you continue to have connectivity issues with Anbox, according to this user. But this wasn't required on my Ubuntu 18.04 desktop.