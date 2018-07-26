How To Mount OneDrive In Linux Using Rclone (Supports Personal And Business Accounts)

Any files deleted with Rclone are moved to the trash because Microsoft doesn't provide an API to permanently delete files or empty the trash

OneDrive is case insensitive, so you can't have two files with the same names but different cases in the same folder (example: MyFile.txt and myfile.txt can't be in the same folder).

and can't be in the same folder). OneDrive doesn't support some characters that are not allowed in filenames on Windows operating systems. Rclone maps these characters to identical looking Unicode equivalents, like ? to ？

Mount OneDrive as a file system in Linux using Rclone

fusermount

--classic

failed to mount FUSE fs: fusermount: exec: "fusermount": executable file not found in $PATH

rclone config

New remote

n

Enter

$ rclone config Current remotes: Name Type ==== ==== mega mega e) Edit existing remote n) New remote d) Delete remote r) Rename remote c) Copy remote s) Set configuration password q) Quit config e/n/d/r/c/s/q> n

onedrive

name> onedrive

Enter

16

Type of storage to configure. Choose a number from below, or type in your own value 1 / Alias for a existing remote \ "alias" 2 / Amazon Drive \ "amazon cloud drive" 3 / Amazon S3 Compliant Storage Providers (AWS, Ceph, Dreamhost, IBM COS, Minio) \ "s3" 4 / Backblaze B2 \ "b2" 5 / Box \ "box" 6 / Cache a remote \ "cache" 7 / Dropbox \ "dropbox" 8 / Encrypt/Decrypt a remote \ "crypt" 9 / FTP Connection \ "ftp" 10 / Google Cloud Storage (this is not Google Drive) \ "google cloud storage" 11 / Google Drive \ "drive" 12 / Hubic \ "hubic" 13 / Local Disk \ "local" 14 / Mega \ "mega" 15 / Microsoft Azure Blob Storage \ "azureblob" 16 / Microsoft OneDrive \ "onedrive" 17 / OpenDrive \ "opendrive" 18 / Openstack Swift (Rackspace Cloud Files, Memset Memstore, OVH) \ "swift" 19 / Pcloud \ "pcloud" 20 / QingCloud Object Storage \ "qingstor" 21 / SSH/SFTP Connection \ "sftp" 22 / Webdav \ "webdav" 23 / Yandex Disk \ "yandex" 24 / http Connection \ "http" Storage> 16

Enter

Microsoft App Client Id - leave blank normally. client_id> Microsoft App Client Secret - leave blank normally. client_secret>

b

p

Remote config Choose OneDrive account type? * Say b for a OneDrive business account * Say p for a personal OneDrive account b) Business p) Personal b/p> p

y

Use auto config? * Say Y if not sure * Say N if you are working on a remote or headless machine y) Yes n) No y/n> y

y

[onedrive] type = onedrive client_id = client_secret = token = {"access_token":"GoKSt5YMioiuCWX1KOuo8QT0Fwy+Y6ZeX7M","token_type":"bearer","refresh_token":"7OMvoEAO3l*8BbhS2AMxpTbJW0Y6np9cdql!bwEdYAhJ6XBG0tnR0UK","expiry":"2018-07-26T15:15:13.696368366+03:00"} -------------------- y) Yes this is OK e) Edit this remote d) Delete this remote y/e/d> y

q

Current remotes: Name Type ==== ==== onedrive onedrive e) Edit existing remote n) New remote d) Delete remote r) Rename remote c) Copy remote s) Set configuration password q) Quit config e/n/d/r/c/s/q> q

OneDrive

~/OneDrive

rclone --vfs-cache-mode writes mount onedrive: ~/OneDrive

onedrive

:

onedrive

~/OneDrive

--vfs-cache-mode writes

--vfs-cache-mode full

Ctrl + C

Gnome / Unity: search for Startup Applications in the Dash / applications thingy, and in Startup Applications click Add

in the Dash / applications thingy, and in Startup Applications click Xfce: launch Session and Startup from the menu, go to the Application Autostart tab and click Add

from the menu, go to the tab and click MATE: launch Startup Applications from the menu, and click Add

Add

Name: Rclone OneDrive Mount

Command: sh -c "rclone --vfs-cache-mode writes mount onedrive: ~/OneDrive"

/etc/fstab