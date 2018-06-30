How To Install DaVinci Resolve 15 In Ubuntu, Linux Mint Or Debian (Generate DEB Package)

DaVinci Resolve is a professional video editing software which includes tools for editing, visual effects, motion graphics, color correction and audio post production. The non-studio version is free to use (but not free open source software) on Linux, Windows and Mac.
The latest DaVinci Resolve 15 beta finally brings native audio support on Linux, along with many other new features which you can check out in this PDF.
On Linux, DaVinci Resolve officially supports CentOS only, and requires some tweaks to get it to work on other Linux distributions. Some guides out there mention using some quite ugly hacks to get the application to work on Ubuntu / Debian / Linux Mint, which modify system libraries. Furthermore, even on CentOS, the application can't be properly removed.
To avoid these hacks and make it easier to install on Debian-based Linux distributions, Daniel Tufvesson has created a script, called MakeResolveDeb, that generates a deb package which you can use to install or remove DaVinci Resolve 15 like any other deb package. Instead of messing with system libraries, this script creates symbolic links to the libraries requires to run DaVinci Resolve, inside the application installation folder (
/opt/resolve).
Obviously, it's not a good idea to run scripts found online, so you should check out the script code before running it!
Before trying to install the free professional video editing software DaVinci Resolve 15 in Debian, Ubuntu or Linux Mint, please read the following notes / known issues:
- DaVinci Resolve 15 requires a recent Nvidia graphics card which supports CUDA 3.0 (I've seen reports of users running different graphics cards making some progress in running DaVinci Resolve, but I'm not entirely sure it's possible to get it to fully work)
- Proprietary Nvidia graphics drivers are required
- h26x is not supported in the free version
- At least in Ubuntu, the application doesn't have any window borders. To move the DaVinci Resolve 15 window while it's not in full-screen you'll need to hold the
Alt(or
Super) key and drag the window while holding the left mouse button. You can also move the window using
Alt + F7or resize the window using
Alt + middle click.
- The MakeResolveDeb script doesn't include the required dependencies in the generated deb package, that's why the first step below is to install missing dependencies
Install professional video editing software DaVinci Resolve 15 in Ubuntu / Debian / Linux Mint
The instructions below for installing the powerful video postproduction software DaVinci Resolve 15 Public Beta were tested on Ubuntu 18.04.
1. The first thing you'll need to do is install
libssl1.0.0,
ocl-icd-opencl-dev and
fakeroot (the first two packages are needed for running DaVinci Resolve 15 and the last package for generating the deb):
sudo apt install libssl1.0.0 ocl-icd-opencl-dev fakeroot
2. Download the latest DaVinci Resolve 15 Beta for Linux and extract it in your home folder (scroll down to the end of the page for the download button)
3. Download The MakeResolveDeb script and extract it in the same folder where you extracted DaVinci Resolve 15 Beta.
Important notes:
- Make sure the DaVinci Resolve 15 Beta and the MakeResolveDeb script are the same version. For example, right now the latest version of both the script and DaVinci Resolve 15 Beta is 15.0b5.
- Make sure both the DaVinci Resolve and the MakeResolveDeb scripts (the extracted .sh files) are in the same folder.
4. Run the MakeResolveDeb script to create the DaVinci Resolve 15 Beta deb package
Assuming you've extracted DaVinci Resolve 15 Beta in your home folder and placed the MakeResolveDeb script in the same folder as DaVinci Resolve 15, you can create the deb by using these commands:
cd ~/DaVinci_Resolve_15.*_Linux
./makeresolvedeb_15.*.sh lite
The first command navigates to the DaVinci Resolve 15 folder and the second command runs the script that generates the deb package.
I used
* in the commands because the beta version may change (it's already at beta 5).
Also, the
lite option after the script command is for the regular, free DaVinci Resolve 15 Beta. If you want to generate a deb for the Studio (paid) version, use
studio instead (and of course, download and extract the Studio version instead of the free one).
5. Now you can install the DaVinci Resolve 15 Beta deb using Ubuntu Software, Gdebi or the command line:
sudo dpkg -i davinci-resolve_15.0*_amd64.deb
