System Cleaner BleachBit 2.3 Switches To GTK+ 3, Includes Much Faster File Scanning

Much faster file scanning; this should be most noticeable in the application startup, preview, deep scan, and when deleting many small files. The changelog mentions a ~50% speed increase on Ubuntu 19.04 and Windows 10 when doing a deep scan (with hot cache and without deleting any files)

New option for debug logging ( --debug for the command line, as well as a new GUI preference for this)

Added stop button to abort the preview / cleaning process

The application window position, size and state is now saved when closing BleachBit, and restored on start

Improved many of its cleaners, and updated cache paths for VLC and Thunderbird cleaners on Linux

Various other improvements and bug fixes

BleachBit is a free and open source tool to clean up your computer to free up disk space, with some privacy features on top. It can remove the web cache, cookies, URL history, temporary files and log files of popular web browsers like Firefox, Google Chrome / Chromium, Opera, Safari, etc., remove the cache, recently used and temporary files for many popular applications, remove unused localization (language) files, and much more.The application comes with a simple GTK interface with checkboxes that allow selecting what you want to delete, but it also ships with a command line interface, useful for automation and headless operation.. Under the hood it continues to use Python 2, which will reach end of life on January 1, 2020. For the next release though, the focus is to complete the transition to Python 3.(from the AppMenu choose Make Chaff). This allows BleachBit to create files to confuse digital forensics, making the application even better at protecting private data. The term comes from aviation, where "", notes the BleachBit documentation Besides these changes, BleachBit 2.3 beta also includes:Other articles related to freeing disk space on Linux Uprising:BleachBit 2.3 beta may be downloaded from https://download.bleachbit.org/beta/2.3/ (you'll find the source code or binaries for DEB and RPM based Linux distributions, including Debian, Ubuntu/Linux Mint, openSUSE, Fedora, CentOS and so on, as well as Windows binaries).If you wish, you may download BleachBit stable instead, by visiting the BleachBit downloads page. You may also find BleachBit in your Linux distribution's official repositories., unless you know exactly what you're doing / what the options you select do! I've read some comments in the past that BleachBit broke the system for some users, although I've personally never had any issues with it.