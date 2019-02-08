How To Remove Unused Flatpak Runtimes To Free Up Disk Space

org.kde.Platform/x86_64/5.11 flathub 02ede84d3591 - 1.4 GB system,runtime org.kde.Platform/x86_64/5.12 flathub d3e20330f263 - 1.3 GB system,runtime org.gnome.Platform/x86_64/3.26 flathub d01b14e467c2 - 1.3 GB system,runtime org.gnome.Platform/x86_64/3.28 flathub 6d1d0ebbd724 - 1.3 GB system,runtime

apt autoremove

dnf / yum autoremove

flatpak uninstall --unused

$ flatpak uninstall --unused Uninstalling from system: org.freedesktop.Platform.GL32.nvidia-410-73/x86_64/1.4 org.freedesktop.Platform.GL32.nvidia-410-78/x86_64/1.4 org.freedesktop.Platform.GL32.nvidia-415-18/x86_64/1.4 org.gnome.Platform/x86_64/3.24 org.gnome.Platform.Locale/x86_64/3.24 org.kde.Platform/x86_64/5.9 org.kde.Platform.Locale/x86_64/5.9 Is this ok [y/n]: y Uninstalling: org.freedesktop.Platform.GL32.nvidia-410-73/x86_64/1.4 Uninstalling: org.freedesktop.Platform.GL32.nvidia-410-78/x86_64/1.4 Uninstalling: org.freedesktop.Platform.GL32.nvidia-415-18/x86_64/1.4 Uninstalling: org.gnome.Platform/x86_64/3.24 Uninstalling: org.gnome.Platform.Locale/x86_64/3.24 Uninstalling: org.kde.Platform/x86_64/5.9 Uninstalling: org.kde.Platform.Locale/x86_64/5.9

--user

flatpak uninstall --unused

Flatpak applications depend on runtimes, a set of essential libraries and services like Dbus, GLib, Gtk3, PulseAudio and so on. Thanks to these runtimes, application authors can bundle the libraries specific to the application without having to worry about low-level dependencies.Each runtime is used by multiple applications, keeping the applications small in size, but there's one problem. After you uninstall all the application that depend on a particular runtime, the runtime itself is not removed. And that can be a problem because these runtimes can be very large - for example:This command should list all unused Flatpak runtimes, and offer to uninstall them from your system.Example:There's no need to appendto this command if you have installed Flatpak applications for your user only. Thecommand removes both system and user runtimes that are no longer needed.The option to remove unused runtimes was introduced with Flatpak 0.11.8, released back in June 2018, so you need this version or newer to use it.