How To Free Up Space In The /boot Partition On Ubuntu, Debian, Or Linux Mint

$ sudo apt autoremove Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following packages will be REMOVED: linux-headers-4.18.0-15 linux-headers-4.18.0-15-generic linux-image-5.0.0-11-generic linux-modules-4.18.0-15-generic linux-modules-extra-4.18.0-15-generic 0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 5 to remove and 0 not upgraded. After this operation, 334 MB disk space will be freed. Do you want to continue? [Y/n]

Solution 2: Free up space in /boot when the partition is full and apt is broken.

$ ls -l /boot total 242072 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 217065 Feb 7 11:10 config-4.18.0-15-generic -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 218068 Mar 14 16:01 config-4.18.0-17-generic -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 218350 May 8 09:14 config-4.18.0-20-generic drwxr-xr-x 5 root root 4096 Jun 3 13:07 grub -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 59618395 May 17 13:25 initrd.img-4.18.0-15-generic -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 39897502 Jun 3 13:05 initrd.img-4.18.0-17-generic -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 39897454 Jun 3 13:05 initrd.img-4.18.0-20-generic -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 182704 Jan 28 2016 memtest86+.bin -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 184380 Jan 28 2016 memtest86+.elf -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 184840 Jan 28 2016 memtest86+_multiboot.bin -rw------- 1 root root 4268435 Feb 7 11:10 System.map-4.18.0-15-generic -rw------- 1 root root 4268612 Mar 14 16:01 System.map-4.18.0-17-generic -rw------- 1 root root 4270411 May 8 09:14 System.map-4.18.0-20-generic -rw------- 1 root root 8543992 Feb 7 13:27 vmlinuz-4.18.0-15-generic -rw------- 1 root root 8548088 Mar 14 14:39 vmlinuz-4.18.0-17-generic -rw------- 1 root root 8556280 May 8 09:16 vmlinuz-4.18.0-20-generic

$ uname -r 4.18.0-20-generic

Example:You'll find various complicated commands online for removing old kernels, but I don't recommend using them as they may remove some unwanted stuff (see Andreas Jansson's comment on this answer for example). Supposedlyworks correctly for some time, and even the purge-old-kernels utility now recommends usingto search for "linux-image" and "linux-headers", and remove all but the version you're currently using. Or, to be more precarious, you could leave the the running and previous version installed, and only remove older kernels. You can see the kernel that's currently in use by running:Another common Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint problem (and solution) you might be interested in: How To Fix "Could not get lock /var/lib/dpkg/lock - open (11 Resource temporarily unavailable)" Errors In some situations you might notice that your /boot partition got full in the middle of a system update, getting an error when trying to use apt which says. When this happens you can't remove old, unused kernels using apt. As a way to fix this you can manually remove the kernel images from /boot. This guide contains an example which you'll have to adapt for your current running kernel version and old, unused kernel versions.In case you can no longer boot Ubuntu because the disk is full, follow the procedures below from the recovery mode (reboot your computer, hold the Shift (with BIOS), or Esc (with UEFI), key to get to the grub menu, then select recovery mode, and finally choose the "Drop to root shell prompt" option).Start by listing all available kernels in /boot:Sample output:You'll also need to know the version of the kernel you're currently using, so you don't delete it. This command should list your currently running kernel release:Example with output:In this case, the computer is running Linux version 4.18.0-20, so we can remove older versions 4.18.0-15 and 4.18.0-17 (these versions can be seen in the output of thecommand). You can remove each file from /boot containing an version older than the current running kernel (older than 4.18.0-20 in my example) manually, or you can run a command to remove all files for older kernel versions.To remove all files files for kernel versions 4.18.0-15 and 4.18.0-17 in one go (adapt the command to whatever kernel you're using and what older versions you want to remove), use:Fix broken or partial upgrades to get apt working again:Next, update Grub2, so the old kernels are no longer displayed in the Grub boot menu:Now you can autoremove unused packages to clear out any kernels that can be removed, and continue with the upgrade (if you were previously trying to upgrade, but failing to to no disk space being available / apt being broken):