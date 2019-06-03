How To Free Up Space In The /boot Partition On Ubuntu, Debian, Or Linux Mint

Solution 1: Free up space in the /boot partition when apt is working

sudo apt autoremove

$ sudo apt autoremove Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following packages will be REMOVED: linux-headers-4.18.0-15 linux-headers-4.18.0-15-generic linux-image-5.0.0-11-generic linux-modules-4.18.0-15-generic linux-modules-extra-4.18.0-15-generic 0 upgraded, 0 newly installed, 5 to remove and 0 not upgraded. After this operation, 334 MB disk space will be freed. Do you want to continue? [Y/n]

purge-old-kernels

uname -r

Solution 2: Free up space in /boot when the partition is full and apt is broken.

No space left on device

ls -l /boot

$ ls -l /boot total 242072 -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 217065 Feb 7 11:10 config-4.18.0-15-generic -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 218068 Mar 14 16:01 config-4.18.0-17-generic -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 218350 May 8 09:14 config-4.18.0-20-generic drwxr-xr-x 5 root root 4096 Jun 3 13:07 grub -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 59618395 May 17 13:25 initrd.img-4.18.0-15-generic -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 39897502 Jun 3 13:05 initrd.img-4.18.0-17-generic -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 39897454 Jun 3 13:05 initrd.img-4.18.0-20-generic -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 182704 Jan 28 2016 memtest86+.bin -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 184380 Jan 28 2016 memtest86+.elf -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 184840 Jan 28 2016 memtest86+_multiboot.bin -rw------- 1 root root 4268435 Feb 7 11:10 System.map-4.18.0-15-generic -rw------- 1 root root 4268612 Mar 14 16:01 System.map-4.18.0-17-generic -rw------- 1 root root 4270411 May 8 09:14 System.map-4.18.0-20-generic -rw------- 1 root root 8543992 Feb 7 13:27 vmlinuz-4.18.0-15-generic -rw------- 1 root root 8548088 Mar 14 14:39 vmlinuz-4.18.0-17-generic -rw------- 1 root root 8556280 May 8 09:16 vmlinuz-4.18.0-20-generic

uname -r

$ uname -r 4.18.0-20-generic

ls -l /boot

sudo rm /boot/*-4.18.0-{15,17}-*

sudo dpkg --configure -a sudo apt install -f

sudo update-grub

sudo apt autoremove sudo apt upgrade