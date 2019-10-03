How To Clear The systemd journal Logs

systemd-journald

/run/log/journal/MACHINE-ID/

/var/log/journal/MACHINE-ID

journalctl --disk-usage

$ journalctl --disk-usage Archived and active journals take up 1.6G in the file system.

journalctl --disk-usage

--rotate

sudo journalctl --rotate sudo journalctl --vacuum-time=1s

--rotate asks the journal daemon to rotate journal files. Journal file rotation has the effect that all currently active journal files are marked as archived and renamed, so that they are never written to in future. New (empty) journal files are then created in their place. Without this, active journal files are not removed by the --vacuum*= command.

asks the journal daemon to rotate journal files. Journal file rotation has the effect that all currently active journal files are marked as archived and renamed, so that they are never written to in future. New (empty) journal files are then created in their place. Without this, active journal files are not removed by the command. --vacuum-time=1s makes all journal files contain no data older than 1 second. You may change the --vacuum-time period to suit your needs, e.g. 1m for 1 minute, 2h for 1 hour, 2weeks for 2 weeks, 4months for 4 months.

--vacuum-size

--vacuum-time

--vacuum-size

journalctl --vacuum-size=100M

--vacuum*=

--rotate

sudo journalctl --rotate --vacuum-size=500M

/etc/systemd/journald.conf

SystemMaxUse=100M

MaxFileSec=

MaxFileSec=5day

is a system service that collects and stores logging data. This log data is stored either in(volatile - the journal log data is stored in memory and is lost on reboot) or in(persistent - the journal data log is stored on disk). On systems which are configured to store the systemd journal data on disk, the logs can take a considerable amount of disk space after some time.But before trying to clear the systemd journal log files, let's take a look at how much space these log files actually take on your system, by using the following command:Example with output:It's worth noting thatshows the sum of the disk usage of both archived and active journal files, so it won't show 0 disk space usage even after clearing the journal log files as mentioned below.Here:You may useinstead of(you may also use both in the same time), to remove the oldest archived journal files until the disk space they use falls below the specified size. Specify thevalue followed by the usual "K", "M", "G" and "T" suffixes, e.g.to remove archived journal files until the disk space they use falls below 100M.I also want to note that on newer systemd versions (240 and newer, used for example in Ubuntu 19.04 and newer), you may combine theandcommands. For example to rotate journal files and remove archived journal files until the disk space they use is under 500M, you could use:These commands are for usage on demand, when you want to clear the journal logs manually. But. This can be done by editing the journald configuration file (), and uncommenting, then adding a value to SystemMaxUse= (e.g.:to remove archived journal files until the disk space they use falls below 100M) and/or(.e.g.to make all journal files contain no data older than 5 days).