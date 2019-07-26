179 Color Schemes For Your Gtk-Based Linux Terminal (Gnome Terminal, Tilix, Xfce Terminal, More)

Gogh installation and usage with each terminal it supports on Linux

dconf-cli

uuid-runtime

wget

sudo apt install dconf-cli uuid-runtime wget

bash -c "$(wget -qO- https://git.io/vQgMr)"

bash -c "$(curl -sLo- https://git.io/vQgMr)"

git clone https://github.com/Mayccoll/Gogh

themes/

zenburn.sh

cd Gogh/themes ./zenburn.sh #or whatever color scheme you want to use

Gnome Terminal

+

Profiles

Create

Tilix

y

Default

Color

Xfce Terminal

ERROR: config file not present or not writeable!

apply-colors.sh

~/.local/share/xfce4/terminal/colorschemes

~/.config/xfce4/terminal/terminalrc

mkdir -p ~/.local/share/xfce4/terminal/colorschemes mkdir -p ~/.config/xfce4/terminal/ touch ~/.config/xfce4/terminal/terminalrc

Preferences

Colors

Presets

Guake

Preferences -> Appearance -> Palette

Mate Terminal

dconf dir must not contain two consecutive slashes

Edit -> Profiles

Profile used when launching a new terminal

Pantheon Terminal