Bash History: How To Show A Timestamp When Each Command Was Executed

HISTTIMEFORMAT

history

$ history 1889 cd Cloaker/ 1890 ./Cloaker.run 1891 sudo apt upgrade 1892 sudo apt autoremove 1893 history

HISTTIMEFORMAT

HISTTIMEFORMAT="%F %T "

history

$ history 2027 2019-07-12 13:02:31 sudo apt update 2028 2019-07-12 13:02:33 history 2029 2019-07-12 13:03:35 HISTTIMEFORMAT="%F %T " 2029 2019-07-12 13:03:38 man date 2030 2019-07-12 13:03:55 history

HISTTIMEFORMAT

%F : full date (year-month-date)

: full date (year-month-date) %T : time (hour:minutes:seconds)

%T

"

HISTTIMEFORMAT="%Y/%m/%d %T "

%m/%d/%y

%I:%M:%S %p

HISTTIMEFORMAT

~/.bashrc

~/.bashrc

export HISTTIMEFORMAT="%F %T "

~/.bashrc

echo 'export HISTTIMEFORMAT="%F %T "' >> ~/.bashrc

export HISTTIMEFORMAT="%F %T "

~/.bashrc

~/.bashrc

HISTTIMEFORMAT

source ~/.bashrc

Bash keeps a history of the commands you type, which can be accessed by typing. By default you see a number followed by the commands you've used recently:With the help of theBash variable you can show the date and time when each command was executed. This can be useful in various occasions, including to remember which commands you ran in a specific time-frame, to undo various operations, and so on.It's worth noting that if this variable is set, the time stamps are written to the history file so they are preserved across shell sessions. So the first time you enable it, you won't see the correct date and time for your previously used commands.by using this command:This command is only for this session, so you can see how it looks and optionally configure the date and time format (see below).Now typeand you should see time stamps for your Bash history commands:We've exportedwith the following timestamp:There is a space afterand before, so that there's a space in your Bash history between the time the command was executed and the command itself. Without it, the two wouldn't be separated.You can customize the date. Useto show the date and time as year(4 digits)-month-day, and time as hour(00..24):minutes:seconds. Show the date as month/day/year(2 digits) with. Want to show the time as 00..12 followed by AM / PM, instead of 00..24? Useas the time format. See the date command for how to further format the date and time.. You can either open yourfile with a text editor and paste(or some other date and time format) at the bottom, then save the file, or you can run this command to write it to yourRun this command only once, because it addstoeach time you run it.(or you can open a new terminal and it will automatically pick up the newsettings):