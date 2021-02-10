Orchis Is A Cool GTK / GNOME Theme With Rounded Elements

I recently stumbled upon Orchis, an interesting GNOME/GTK theme, and I wanted to share it with you, in case you are not aware of it.

This is a material design GNOME/GTK theme which is originally based on Materia. It uses rounded elements such as tabs, buttons, entry boxes, etc., as well as round corners for application windows and the GNOME Shell panel.

The theme is not new, but it has only recently added support for colored accent versions. As a result, Ochris is now available in 8 different accent color versions (default which is blue, purple, pink, red, orange, yellow, green and gray), each with regular, light, dark, and compact variants.

Orchis supports GNOME (Shell), Xfce and Budgie desktops using GTK 3.20 and newer, and the theme pack also includes Firefox and Plank dock themes, as well as a wallpaper. If you use KDE Plasma, there's also an Orchis theme pack for KDE.

You can use this GTK theme with Tela icons, which comes with folders in 13 color variants, or the new Fluent icon theme, which supports 8 colors for its folder icons. Both are created by the same Vince (vinceliuice), who has also designed Orchis.

A few more Orchis GTK / GNOME theme screenshots:

Orchis light compact orange GTK and GNOME Shell theme and Fluent (orange) icons

Orchis dark red GTK and GNOME Shell theme and Fluent (red) icons

Fluent light purple GTK and GNOME Shell theme and Tela (purple) icons

Orchis dark green widgets

Orchis light compact green widgets

Orchis (default) widgets

I did not use Plank dock in these screenshots (except for the main screenshot at the top of this article) because there's only one Plank theme available with Orchis, and that theme is using blue running application indicators.

Install Orchis theme

The theme is available on Pling (and on AUR for Arch Linux / Manjaro users), but installing it from there you won't have access to all theme variants. So I recommend installing it from its GitHub repository. After you install the requirements, use the install.sh script to install Orchis theme, with options that allow specifying the color variant, and if you prefer the standard, light or dark version (or all).

You can mix this GTK theme with Tela or Fluent icon themes.

