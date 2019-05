New Guake Drop-Down Terminal PPA (Ubuntu And Linux Mint Installation)

Guake drop-down terminal

F12

Seeing that Ubuntu has quite outdated Guake versions (3.4.0 for Ubuntu 19.04, and 3.0.5 for Ubuntu 18.04, while the latest Guake version is 3.6.3), and creating a Launchpad PPA for the latest Guake releases is the most requested "feature" , I created a Guake APT PPA for Ubuntu 19.04, 18.10 and 18.04. Ideally Guake should be packaged as a Snap or Flatpak package, so it can be installed on many other Linux distributions, but I don't have experience with those types of packages.The PPA also works in Linux Mint 19.x, and any other Linux distributions based on Ubuntu (18.04-19.04).Guake is inspired by the famous Quake console - the terminal stays hidden until you press a key (default is). Execute a command, then press the same key again to hide the terminal, going back to your previous task without breaking your workflow.Main Guake features:I created this PPA for Guake only, so no other packages are in the PPA. That means no other packages on your system are upgraded, and you can easily purge the PPA if you want to downgrade Guake to the version you had installed previously.Guake starts hidden by default, so the first time you run it you won't see any terminal window.Pressto show the Guake window if you're using X11 (this can be changed in the Guake Preferences). On Wayland, you'll need to create a custom keyboard shortcut for thecommand (toggles the visibility of the terminal window).E.g. on Gnome, go to, scroll down to the bottom, and click thebutton to create a new shortcut. Useas the command, and assign a shortcut, likefor example.A few settings you may want to change:Don't want to use the Guake version from this PPA any more? No problem, you can purge the PPA and downgrade Guake to the Ubuntu / Linux Mint provided version: