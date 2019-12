A Guide To Using Plank Dock On Linux

Shows running application icons and allows pinning applications to the dock

Drag'n'drop to rearrange icons in the dock

Multiple alignment possibilities: center, fill (which fills the dock background for 100% of the screen width, making it appear as a panel; in this setup you can change the icon arrangement to the center, start or end of the dock), start (left or top, depending on the dock orientation) and end (right or bottom, depending if the dock is horizontal or vertical).

Can be set to only show pinned items to function like a launcher only (not showing running applications), useful in multi-docks setups in which one dock serves only as a launcher (showing only pinned applications)

Allows choosing the monitor on which the dock is shown

Supports docklets and comes with a few built-in (these are applets / standalone tools running inside Plank, e.g. Clippy, a clipboard manager, a battery indicator, a show desktop or a trash icon)

Run multiple docks in the same time, each with its own configuration (this functionality is not exposed in the Plank preferences)

Install Plank dock on Linux and add it to startup

Fedora:

sudo dnf install plank plank-docklets

Debian / Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions like Linux Mint, Pop!_OS or Zorin OS:

sudo apt install plank

Arch Linux / Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S plank

openSUSE:

sudo zypper install plank

Solus OS:

sudo eopkg install plank

the Plank source can be downloaded from Launchpad or GitHub

for Ubuntu there's also an official PPA that has newer Plank releases for Ubuntu versions like 18.04 / Linux Mint 19.* (don't use this PPA on elementary OS!!)

on Arch Linux / Manjaro you can install the latest Plank from Git by using an unofficial Arch User Repository package

Xfce: Settings -> Session and Startup > Application Autostart

Cinnamon / Ubuntu with GNOME / MATE: launch Startup Applications

GNOME desktop running on a Linux distribution other than Ubuntu: launch the Tweaks app, and click on Startup Applications on the sidebar (in Ubuntu, Plank doesn't show up in the Tweaks Startup Applications pane, not sure why). This only allows adding the standard plank to startup, you can't add a custom Plank command (like plank -n dock2 ) to startup using Tweaks.

Budgie: Budgie Desktop Settings -> Autostart

Start by creating the ~/.config/autostart folder in case it doesn't exist:

mkdir -p ~/.config/autostart

Open your file manager, navigate to ~/.config/autostart ( .config is a hidden folder in your home directory; to show it press Ctrl + H - this toggles between showing / hiding hidden files and folders) and create a new file called plank.desktop in which you'll need to paste the following:

[Desktop Entry] Type=Application Exec=plank Hidden=false NoDisplay=false X-GNOME-Autostart-enabled=true Name=Plank

How to access the Plank preferences (and the Plank Quit menu item) and other Plank tips / hidden features

If you use Ubuntu here are your options for removing or disabling the Ubuntu Dock

On Xfce Plank may have a weird looking shadow across the whole width of the screen. You can fix this by going to Settings -> Window Manager Tweaks -> Compositor and disable Show shadows under dock windows (this will also disable the Xfce panel shadow)

and disable (this will also disable the Xfce panel shadow) To remove a pinned application you can right click it and and uncheck Keep in dock or you can drag the icon and drop it off the dock to remove it

or you can drag the icon and drop it off the dock to remove it To remove a docklet from Plank, drag and drop it outside the dock

You can add a folder or file to Plank. Using your file manager (Nautilus, Nemo, etc.), drag and drop a folder or file to Plank and it will remain pinned to the dock

You probably know you can launch a new window of an application by right clicking its icon on the dock and choosing New Window , but you may not know that you can also do this by middle-clicking on the application icon (or using Ctrl + left click

its icon on the dock and choosing , but you may not know that you can also do this by on the application icon (or using You can cycle through multiple open windows of the same application by scrolling on top of the application icon

How to install new Plank themes

sudo dnf install adapta-gtk-theme-plank elementary-theme-plank arc-theme-plank

~/.local/share/plank/themes for your current user (doesn't require root/sudo)

for your current user (doesn't require root/sudo) /usr/share/plank/themes for all users (root/sudo needed to install them)

How to have multiple Plank docks running in the same time

Using 2 Plank docks in the same time, each with its own configuration

This is Plank dock using the default settings and its preferences window:And here's Plank again, with a third-party theme, docklets (Show Desktop and Trash), the Plank icon that allows accessing its preferences and quit the dock (on the left-hand side of the dock), a folder pinned to the dock, and icon zoom enabled:Below you'll find a video too, so you can see the Plank icon zoom animation (icon zoom is not available on elementary and Fedora due to possible patent infringement):Plank is a dock designed to be stylish yet simple, and it is by default, but it does have some advanced features including a library that can be used to create docks based on Plank. It uses Gtk3 but itA window manager with compositing (like Mutter, Compiz, Marco, Muffin, Metacity, KWin, or Xfwm) or a separate composite manager (like Compton) is needed for effects and transparency, although Plank works without it.Plank features:Plank is available in the official repositories for many Linux distributions, including Fedora, Arch Linux / Manjaro, openSUSE, Debian / Ubuntu and Linux distributions based on them like Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, Zorin OS, and so on.Launch Plank from the applications menu, from thedialog (by typing), etc.You may also want to. Most desktop environments have a graphical tool to add applications and commands to startup:Using these graphical tools for adding startup application, add a new startup item, usefor the application name andas the command (you can add multiple startup entries for Plank in case you want to use multiple docks - see below about using multiple Plank docks -, e.g. addas a startup command to add a second Plank dock to startup).There's alsothat should work with most desktop environments (including KDE Plasma, tested on Kubuntu 18.04):You can modify thepart (this is the command that runs on startup) and/or create multiple startup entries (e.g.for the second Plank startup entry, with thecommand used to launch a second dock), in case you want to add multiple docks to startup., add an extra line to thisfile containing, whereis the delay in seconds.New Plank users may have difficulties finding the application preferences since there's no menu item for it by default.The Plank preferences may also be changed using dconf (e.g. install Dconf Tools and navigate tofor the default dock, ...for the second dock in case you use multiple docks, etc.).Using Dconf Editor you may also enable(under) to have an icon on Plank that you can click to open its preferences or quit Plank, which makes accessing these menu items more intuitive.Plank ships with 3 themes by default (Gtk+ and Default which are both the same, Transparent and Matte). But you can install extra themes.The easiest and quickest way to install some new Plank themes is to see if any are available in your Linux distribution's repositories. For example, Fedora has 3 Plank themes in its repositories: Arc, elementary and Adapta, and you can install them using:Arch Linux doesn't have any Plank themes in its repositories but there are 4 Plank themes on AUR In case you download an archive, extract it and place the theme folder in the directory of your choice from the two listed above.You don't need to restart Plank. After installing a new Plank theme, open the Plank preferences and you'll find the new theme there, ready to be used.Having multiple Plank docks in the same time has multiple use cases. You could use a dock on each monitor in multi-monitor setups. Or you could have 2 docks on the same monitor, with one dock showing running applications and another one showing pinned applications (in various setups, like one at the bottom and one on the side).To create a second Plank dock, launch Plank with theoption followed by the name you want to call the second dock. For example, since the default dock is called, this command runs a second Plank dock, calledTo configure this second dock, hold down thekey while youon the dock and choose. Any settings you change will only affect this second dock, calledin this case.For example, if you have two monitors, set one Plank dock to showfrom its settings, and for the other dock disable theoption, and set it to be displayed on the other monitor.In the same way create as many docks as you need. Add them to startup using the instructions already mentioned above.It's also worth mentioning that you can also access each dock's settings via Dconf Editor, by navigating toFor using Plank with multiple monitors there's also autoplank , a third-party tool that allows using a single Plank instance with multiple monitors by moving Plank to the active monitor. The original autoplank code doesn't work with recent Linux distributions, but there are some pull requests that get it to work, but even with those it's not perfect. I'm hoping someone will take over the project and fix the remaining issues.