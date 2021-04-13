Shortwave Internet Radio Player 2.0 Released With UI Rewritten In GTK4, New Mini Player Mode

Shortwave Internet radio player has reached version 2.0, adding a new mini player mode, redesigned station information dialog, and more. Also, the user interface has been ported to GTK4.

Shortwave is a GTK Internet radio player written in Rust, created as the successor of Gradio. It uses radio-browser.info as its radio stations database, which features more than 25,000 radio stations, but this also means that if you want to add a radio station that's not already in the database, you'll need to add it to radio-browser.info, with no option to add it directly in Shortware.

The radio player features include the ability o easily discover new radio stations, add your favorite radio stations to your library, automatically record songs (with automatic detection based on the stream metadata), adaptive layout, play audio on Chromecast devices, MPRISv2 support, and more.

With the latest Shortwave 2.0, the user interface has been ported from GTK3 to GTK4, and during this process, various elements were improved or recreated from scratch - most importantly, the station information dialog has been completely overhauled:

Also, the station information dialog now shows the stream URL, and it allows copying it to the clipboard. And you can now close this dialog using the Esc key.

Another important change in Shortwave 2.0 is the addition of a new mini player mode:

To use this, shrink the Shortwave window until it turns into the mini player, or from the station options click on Enable mini player .

Other changes in Shortwave 2.0 include:

Get notified about new songs via desktop notifications

Improved keyboard navigation

Inhibit sleep/hibernate mode during audio playback

Modernized or completely rewritten many app components, which should result in fixes for various crashes and bugs

Download Shortwave

The easiest way to install Shortwave on Linux is to use Flathub. Setup Flatpak and Flathub if you haven't already, then visit the Shortwave Flathub page and click the install button, or use this command to install it:

flatpak install flathub de.haeckerfelix.Shortwave

On Arch Linux or Manjaro you may also install Shortwave Internet radio player from AUR.

You also have the option of building Shortwave from source - see this page for details.

