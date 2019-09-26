How To Create Your Own Internet Radio Station Using Icecast And Mixxx Running On Ubuntu/Debian Or Fedora

Installing and configuring Icecast and Mixxx to create your own Internet radio station

Install Icecast2 on Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS and other Debian/Ubuntu-based Linux distributions:

sudo apt install icecast2

sudo dpkg-reconfigure icecast2

Install Icecast on Fedora:

sudo dnf install icecast

/etc/icecast2/icecast.xml

/etc/icecast.xml

Ctrl + O

Enter

Ctrl + X

Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS:

sudo nano /etc/icecast2/icecast.xml

Fedora:

sudo nano /etc/icecast.xml

location and admin

<!-- location and admin are two arbitrary strings that are e.g. visible on the server info page of the icecast web interface (server_version.xsl). --> <location>Earth</location> <admin>localhost</admin>

authentication

<authentication> <!-- Sources log in with username 'source' --> <source-password>hackme</source-password> <!-- Relays log in with username 'relay' --> <relay-password>hackme</relay-password> <!-- Admin logs in with the username given below --> <admin-user>admin</admin-user> <admin-password>hackme</admin-password> </authentication>

hackme

hostname, listen socket port, bind address and stream

<!-- This is the hostname other people will use to connect to your server. It affects mainly the urls generated by Icecast for playlists and yp listings. You MUST configure it properly for YP listings to work! --> <hostname>localhost</hostname> <!-- You may have multiple <listen-socket> elements --> <listen-socket> <port>8000</port> <!-- <bind-address>127.0.0.1</bind-address> --> <!-- <shoutcast-mount>/stream</shoutcast-mount> --> </listen-socket> <!-- <listen-socket> <port>8080</port> </listen-socket>

http://localhost:8000

http://localhost:8000/admin

hostname

bind-address

sudo systemctl --now enable icecast2

sudo systemctl --now enable icecast

http://localhost:8000

http://localhost:8000/admin

Debian / Ubuntu:

sudo systemctl restart icecast2

Fedora:

sudo systemctl restart icecast

Debian / Ubuntu:

systemctl status icecast2

Fedora:

systemctl status icecast

On Debian/Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS and so on, you can install Mixxx from the repositories (and libmp3lame0 to support MP3 streams):

sudo apt install mixxx libmp3lame0

On Fedora:

sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

sudo dnf install mixxx lame

Options

Preferences

Live Broadcasting

Server connection

Type: Icecast2

Host: the hostname set in the Icecast2 settings (with "localhost" as default)

Login: source

Password: the password you set for the "source" username in the Icecast2 configuration file (in the authentication section)

Mount: /stream

Port: 8000 (this is the default port, use your own custom port if you changed this)

Apply

Preferences

Options -> Enable Live Broadcasting

http://localhost:8000/stream.m3u

http://localhost:8000/stream.xspf

localhost

8000

http://localhost:8000/status.xsl

localhost:8000

Debian / Ubuntu:

sudo apt install jackd

Fedora:

sudo dnf install jack-audio-connection-kit

jackd -d dummy

Preferences -> Sound Hardware

Sound API

JACK Audio Connection Kit

Master

None

system