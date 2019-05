Olivia: Cloud-Based Music Player With YouTube Support And Over 25,000 Online Radio Stations

Save tracks while buffering

~/snap/olivia-test/current/.local/share/org.keshavnrj.ubuntu/Olivia/downloadedTracks

Mini player

Local Music

Save tracks while buffering

Starred

Playlists

Search and play online music

Play music from YouTube (audio only to save bandwidth)

Internet radio browser and player, with more than 25,000 online radio station being available, allowing you to browse stations by country or language, and search by station, country or tag

Browse and play per-country top music charts (top tracks and albums), with the ability to set the country

Customizable user interface:

Support for changing the user interface colors



Dynamic theming, based on album art



Hide UI elements like the Player Queue, left sidebar



Full screen mode



Mini player mode which supports transparency and always on top



Use system titlebar or client-side decorations



Set the DPI scaling factor in the player settings

Search and display lyrics

Music recommendation, showing related songs (didn't work that well for me)

Download Olivia online music player

snap install olivia-test

The cloud-based music player is available asright now. Even so, it works quite well, though lacking some features which I'll mention later on., allowing users to search for songs and add them to the play queue,with the ability to change the country, and more. To save bandwidth, Olivia only plays the audio of YouTube streams.If you wish to save the online music to a local cache, so you can later play them without requiring Internet access, enable theoption from the Olivia settings (cog button in the upper right-hand side corner of the Olivia window, next to the Player Queue).It's worth noting that when installed using the Snap package, the local music cache path is. I thought I'd mention this because there's no option to clear the local music cache for now.Another interesting Olivia feature is its. From the player settings you can select the color you want the application to use, or enable a dynamic theme, which matches the player user interface to the currently playing song album art.While I like the fact that Olivia offers support for changing the user interface colors,as well (click on the icon to the right of "playing" from the application bottom left-hand side corner),- both options are available on the Olivia settings.- theitem in the Olivia left sidebar is only for music that was automatically downloaded by Olivia (using theoption from its settings), and not for your already existing local music, but this may change in the future.Also, adding favorites or creating playlists doesn't work right now, even though you'll findanditems in the Olivia sidebar. They are probably unfinished features, and will be made functional soon.A summary of the most important Olivia features:If your software app (like Gnome Software with the Snap plugin) supports installing snap packages, use it to search and install Olivia from there. You may also install it using a terminal and typing:If your Linux distribution doesn't support Snap packages by default, visit this page for instructions on enabling snap.Besides snap, Olivia is also available on AUR for easy Arch Linux installation.You also have the option of building Olivia from source