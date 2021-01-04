Release Roundup: Scrcpy 1.17, BpyTOP 1.0.55, BleachBit 4.2.0, Safe Eyes 2.1.1, SimpleScreenRecorder 0.4.3 And Gammy 0.9.61

Quite a few applications were updated recently, and this article covers the changes in these new releases.

Scrcpy 1.17

Scrcpy is a free and open source application to display, record and control Android devices connected via USB or wirelessly to a macOS, Windows or Linux desktop. It focuses on performance and quality, offering low latency, high resolution and good FPS (30~60 FPS).

The application requires Android 5.0, and having ADB debugging enabled on your Android device. Root is not required!

More on Scrcpy and how to install it from source on Ubuntu / Debian / Linux Mint / Pop!_OS and Fedora.

Changes in Scrcpy 1.17:

Fixed --show-touches and --stay-awake on Android 11

and on Android 11 By default, scrcpy injects BACK on right-click and HOME on middle-click. A new option --forward-all-clicks has been added to forward these clicks to the device instead

on right-click and on middle-click. A new option has been added to forward these clicks to the device instead Added a --legacy-paste option to change the behavior of Ctrl + v and MOD + v so that they also inject the computer clipboard text as a sequence of key events (in the same way MOD + Shift + v does)

option to change the behavior of and so that they also inject the computer clipboard text as a sequence of key events (in the same way does) Screen off workarounds: if the screen is off, don't try to restore the power mode, the state is already as expected

A new option --encoder allows to select another available H.264 encoder

allows to select another available H.264 encoder Rework console/noconsole versions on Windows

BpyTOP 1.0.55

BpyTOP is a free and open source console resource monitor that shows usage and stats for the processor, memory, disks, network and processes. This is a Python port of Bashtop, a similar tool written completely in Bash. It runs on Linux, macOS and FreeBSD.

Three new BpyTOP versions have been released in the last 5 days, with the most notable changes being:

All boxes are now toggleable with key 1-4, start argument -b/--boxes and config variable shown_boxes

and config variable Added: Process update multiplier (only update processes every X times) to reduce cpu usage (set to 2 by default)

Added: Network interface list now updates automatically

Default theme now has a black background

Changed: Patch for faster loading of config file

Added nullfs filesystem to auto exclude from disks list

Bumped minimum python version to 3.7 because of unicode issues in 3.6

Bug fixes

BleachBit 4.2.0

BleachBit is a free and open source system cleaner (and more) for Linux and Windows, used to free up disk space, with some privacy features on top.

It can remove the web cache, cookies, URL history, temporary files and log files of popular web browsers like Firefox, Google Chrome / Chromium, Opera, Safari, etc., remove the cache, recently used and temporary files for many popular applications, remove unused localization (language) files, and much more. The tool may also be used to shred files to prevent data recovery, and wipe free disk space to hide previously deleted files.

Changes in BleachBit 4.2.0:

Added new cleaners for Zoom, Pale Moon browser and Slack messenger

Support shredding with deep scan

Support advanced searches in deep scan: nregex, wholeregex, and nwholeregex

Clean Chromium when installed as snap

Windows: Add cleaner for Chromium-based Microsoft Edge

Add packages for Fedora (32 and 33) and Ubuntu (20.04 and 20.10)

Bug fixes

Safe Eyes 2.1.0 / 2.1.1

Safe Eyes is a free and open source Linux tool that reminds you to take short breaks in order to prevent eye strain.

More on Safe Eyes: Prevent Eye Strain While Working On Your Linux Desktop With Safe Eyes

Safe Eyes 2.1.0 was released recently, quickly followed by 2.1.1 to fix a bug, these being the first releases since March 2019.

Changes in Safe Eyes 2.1.0 / 2.1.1:

Add option to disable RPC server

Add scroll bar to Settings dialog

Fix idle start time calculation

Add cron expression to Health Stats plugin

Fix Gnome restarting in Ubuntu 20.10

Drop support to Python 3.4 and add support to 3.8 and 3.9

In my test using the latest Safe Eyes 2.1.1, the application does not show up in the application menu, so I had to run "safeeyes" from a terminal to run it (you can also use Alt + F2 and type "safeeyes" there to launch it).

SimpleScreenRecorder 0.4.3

SimpleScreenRecoder is an application to record the Linux desktop (X11 only) and OpenGL applications directly.

It uses libav/ffmpeg for encoding and it can record (with optional sound) OpenGL applications directly, the entire screen, a rectangle you draw on the screen or a window, with properly synchronized audio and video, which is a common issue for other such tools. The video can be paused and resumed at any time, either with a click or with a keyboard shortcut. It also supports live-streaming, though this feature is experimental.

Also see: 5 Tools To Record Your Linux Desktop (Screencast)

Changes in SimpleScreenRecorder 0.4.3:

Added V4L2 support (most webcams and capture cards)

Added option to mark recorded area on screen during recording

Added JACK metadata

Optionally support XDG config directory

Bug fixes

Gammy 0.9.60 / 0.9.61

Gammy is an adaptive screen brightness tool that periodically takes screenshots of the screen, and adjusts the pixel brightness based on the screen contents - it dims the screen if it's too bright, or brightens the screen if the content is too dark. The application is available for Windows and Linux (X11 only).

More on this: Gammy: Adaptive Screen Brightness Tool For Linux

Two new Gammy versions have been released recently (0.9.60 / 0.9.61), and the changes include: