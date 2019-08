Gammy: Adaptive Screen Brightness Tool For Linux

Install Gammy on Linux (X11 only)

Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint / Pop!_OS, etc.:

sudo apt install git build-essential libgl1-mesa-dev qt5-default

Fedora (not tested; note that Fedora uses Wayland by default, which is not supported by Gammy; you'll need to login to an Xorg session to use it):

sudo dnf install git mesa-libGL-devel qt5-devel

git clone https://github.com/Fushko/gammy.git cd gammy qmake Gammy.pro make sudo make install

qmake: command not found

qmake-qt5 Gammy.pro

qmake Gammy.pro

qmake Gammy.pro

ui_mainwindow.h

/opt/Gammy/bin

/opt/Gammy/bin/Gammy

/opt/Gammy/bin/Gammy

/usr/local/bin/

sudo ln -s /opt/Gammy/bin/Gammy /usr/local/bin/

Gammy

Alt + F2

Add

/opt/Gammy/bin/Gammy

$PATH

gammy.desktop

~/.config/autostart/

[Desktop Entry] Type=Application Exec=/opt/Gammy/bin/Gammy Hidden=false NoDisplay=false X-GNOME-Autostart-enabled=true Name=Gammy adaptive screen brightness

, dimming the screen if its content is too bright, or brightening the screen if its content is too dark. This is especially useful for reducing eye strain when switching between dark and light windows.The Gammy settings allows setting a minimum and maximum brightness, and an offset (the offset adds to the screen brightness, with a higher value meaning a brighter image). Also, because it conflicts with Redshift, the Gammy developer decided to add, which you'll also find in the application settings.If you expand the Gammy settings window by dragging its bottom right-hand side corner, some hidden settings are revealed, which allow setting the speed (how fast the brightness changes), threshold (how much the screen has to change in order to trigger a brightness change), and polling rate in milliseconds (the time to wait before taking a screenshot).Gammy adjusts the brightness by changing the gamma ramps, which the developer considers the most hassle free method, but this has the downside of losing contrast on screens with bad contrast. In a comment on Reddit , Fushko, the app developer, said that he's considering reducing the backlight instead of adjusting the gamma for devices that support it.It's worth noting that Gammy has been ported to Linux only 11 days ago, so expect to find some bugs. On my Ubuntu 19.04 desktop (but not on Ubuntu 18.04), its settings window can't be moved unless holding the Super key, then dragging the window. Also, closing the settings window also closes Gammy so you'll have to minimize the settings instead (with the minimize button basically working as a close button), though this is apparently the intended behavior, and not a bug. [Update] These issues have been fixed in the "develop" branch. The actual screen brightness adjustment works with no issue though.The Gammy dev made a post on r/Linux yesterday, announcing the Gammy Linux port and asking for feedback, which you may want to check out.If you're a Windows user, you can download Gammy from its website. On Linux though, you'll have to build Gammy from source (see below).[Update] Gammy is now available via AUR for easier Arch Linux installation.1. Install the packages required to build Gammy on Linux (Mesa-libgl and Qt5), as well as Git to get the latest code of the app.On Debian/Ubuntu or Fedora you can install these packages as follows:2. Build and install Gammy (from Git):On some Linux distributions, if you get an error message saying, even though Qt5 (devel) is installed, you'll have to runinstead ofAlso, on some Linux distributions (e.g. Ubuntu 18.04, but not on Ubuntu 19.04), you may get an error when running, with a message complaining about an element called "PlaceholderText" - in such cases the Gammy readme mentions openingwith a text editor and deleting the offending lines (the line numbers should be shown when you get the error).The Gammy executable is installed to, so you'll need to typeto run it. You can make a symbolic link fortoso you can launch it by typing only the executable name, by using:After this you'll be able to launch Gammy by typingin a terminal or run dialog (). You will not find Gammy in your applications menu!3. [Optional] Add Gammy to startup.In most cases you'll want Gammy running on startup, so it automatically adjusts your screen brightness as soon as you login. Add it to startup by opening Startup Applications (or equivalent) from your applications menu, clickto add a new startup item, and use this as the command:(you may also use just "Gammy" if you created a symbolic link for it somewhere in your).You can also do this manually, by creating a file calledinwith the following contents: