PDF Arranger 1.7.0 Released With New Features And Enhancements

PDF Arranger 1.7.0 has been released with new features, like the ability to crop white borders, allow export to individual files, allow selection of odd or even pages, support for editing more PDF metadata tags, and more.

Initially forked from the popular PDF Shuffler, PDF Arranger has gain many new features since then. The application can merge, split, rotate, crop, and rearrange PDF document pages using a simple GTK3 user interface. It's available for Linux and Windows.

There are also various other smaller features in this PDF editor, including the ability to edit PDF metadata, merge double-sided scanned documents, cut / copy / paste PDF pages even between multiple PDF Arranger instances (and thus, between documents or to a new empty instance), duplicate PDF pages, and much more.

Under the hood, recent PDF Arranger versions make use of pikepdf , a Python library for reading and writing PDF files based on QPDF , a powerful PDF manipulation and repair library. Pikepdf supports PDF versions 11 to 1.7, can save and load PDF compressed object streams, can create linearized (fast web view) PDFs, can automatically repair PDFs with internal errors, it supports PDF XMP metadata editing, and much more. You can see a comparison between pikepdf, PyPDF2 and pdfrw on its project page

It's important to note that while PDF Arranger requires pikepdf 1.7.0 or newer, it's highly recommended using it with pikepdf 1.15.1 or newer, or else some features will not work properly (for example, files cropped with PDF Arranger using pikepdf older than 1.15.1 cannot be opened in Acrobat Reader on Windows 10).

New features and changes in PDF Arranger 1.7.0 include:

Allow selection of odd or even pages

Add option to crop white borders

Allow export to individual files

Allow editing keywords, subjects and created / modified dates in document info (previously it already supported editing the title, producer, creator and creator tool PDF meta tags)

Ctrl+click now removes a single page from the selection

Enable autoscroll when rubberband selecting

Display the current selection in the status bar

Fix import of images with alpha channel

Allow to scroll the view with Up/Down & Page Up/Down keys

Allow zooming to full page

Add option to select all pages from same file

Improve responsiveness when scrolling zoom levels

Set the scale factor of a selection of pages

Allow using custom keyboard shortcuts using the config file ( ~/.config/pdfarranger/config.ini )

Add option to select all pages with the same page format

Support importing encrypted PDF files

Allow inserting blank pages

Split Page now support n x m split instead of just 1 x 2

Reduce memory usage

Download PDF Arranger

The page linked using the download button above points to binaries for Microsoft Windows and Linux. On Linux you can install PDF Arranger from Flathub, the official repositories of Arch Linux, Fedora, Debian and Ubuntu (though it might be an older version on Debian / Ubuntu), and there are also third-party packages for Arch Linux, Ubuntu and openSUSE Tumbleweed.

For the Ubuntu / Pop!_OS PPA I maintain, note that I only updated PDF Arranger to version 1.7.0 for Ubuntu 20.10 due to the application strongly recommending pikepdf 1.15.1 or newer, which is only available in Ubuntu 20.10 (and newer). You may also download the DEB from the PPA instead of adding the PPA (scroll down to the end of the page for the latest version).

