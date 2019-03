How To Convert PDF To Image (PNG, JPEG) Using GIMP Or pdftoppm Command Line Tool

GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program): for those wanting to use use a graphical application for this task. Since by default GIMP can't export all PDF pages automatically (it requires exporting pages one by one), the article also includes a GIMP plugin that can export all layers as separate images.

(GNU Image Manipulation Program): for those wanting to use use a graphical application for this task. Since by default GIMP can't export all PDF pages automatically (it requires exporting pages one by one), the article also includes a GIMP plugin that can export all layers as separate images. pdftoppm: this command line tool is part of the poppler / poppler-utils package, and it can convert PDF documents to images (with each PDF page as a separate image) like PNG, JPEG and others. The tool can convert a single page of a PDF document, all the pages, or a page range, and it comes with multiple options like specifying the resolution, image cropping, and more.

Convert PDF to image (PNG, JPEG, etc.) using GIMP

Convert one or only a few PDF pages to PNG, JPEG and other image formats using GIMP.

File

Open

Import from PDF

Open pages as

Layers

Import

Export As...

Name

Select File Type (By Extension)

Export

Export

Using the GIMP Export Layers plugin to export all/select layers (PDF pages in this case) as separate images.

export_layers.py

export_layers

Linux:

GIMP 2.8: ~/.gimp-2.8/plug-ins



GIMP 2.10 installed using your Linux distribution's package manager: ~/.config/GIMP/2.10/plug-ins



GIMP 2.10 installed from the Flathub Flatpak package: ~/.var/app/org.gimp.GIMP/config/GIMP/2.10/plug-ins



GIMP 2.10 installed using snap: ~/snap/gimp/current/.config/GIMP/2.10/plugins

macOS :

: GIMP 2.8: /Users/[your username]/Library/Application Support/GIMP/2.8/plug-ins



GIMP 2.10: /Users/[your username]/Library/Application Support/GIMP/2.10/plug-ins

Open pages as

Layers

File -> Export Layers...

Export

Export Layers

png

Settings

Export Layers

Show more settings

Export Layers

+ Add Constraint...

Only layers selected in the preview

Shift

Ctrl

Export

Convert PDF to images (PNG, JPEG, more) from the command line using pdftoppm

poppler

poppler-utils

poppler-tools

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and other Debian/Ubuntu-based Linux distributions:

sudo apt install poppler-utils

Fedora:

sudo dnf install poppler-utils

openSUSE:

sudo zypper install poppler-tools

Arch Linux:

sudo pacman -S poppler

poppler

poppler-utils

document.pdf

document-01.png

document-02.png

pdftoppm -png document.pdf document

-jpeg

-tiff

-f N

-l N

document.pdf

document-05.png

document-06.png

pdftoppm -png -f 5 -l 15 document.pdf document

-rx

-ry

pdftoppm -png -rx 300 -ry 300 document.pdf document

pdftoppm --help

man pdftoppm

For this task we'll be using (you can choose the one you prefer):When opening a PDF document with GIMP, each page is added as a separate layer, and only one PDF page at a time can be exported as an image. You can export all the PDF pages (GIMP layers) or a selected group of layers as separate images in one go by using a GIMP plugin.Let's start with converting a single (or only a few) PDF page as PNG, JPEG, etc., using GIMP, which doesn't require installing any plugins. From the GIMPmenu clickand choose the PDF file. Andialog should pop up - make sure theoption is set to, and clickIn the GIMP layers dialog, scroll to the page you want to convert from PDF to PNG, JPEG and so on, and drag it with the mouse cursor to the top so it's the first layer:Next, from the GIMP File menu click. In the export dialog you can either change the exported filename extension to the desired image format (in thefield at the top), or you can clickat the bottom of the dialog to choose the format that will be used for the exported PDF page:Now all you have to do is press thebutton to save the PDF page as a PNG, JPEG, TIFF or some other image format.Depending on the image type you'll use for your exported PDF page, GIMP will show a dialog that lets you change some settings, like the image quality, compression level, and so on. Make any changes you want here, then clickand the image file will be saved to your computer.If you want to export other pages of the PDF document to an image, move the layer containing the page to the top of the layer list in GIMP, and repeat the process. For converting an entire PDF (or a large number of PDF pages in one go) to JPEG, PNG, and other image formats using GIMP, see the instructions below.Restart GIMP if it was running when you installed the plugin.More about installing the Export Layers GIMP plugin can be found in its documentation Now open a PDF file with GIMP and make sure theoption is set toin the import dialog, as already explained above.You can now convert all the PDF pages or a select group of pages to image formats like PNG, JPEG, and any other format supported by GIMP, by clickingfrom the GIMP menu. In case you want to export all the PDF pages as separate PNG images, all you have to do is choose the save location and press thebutton.Thedialog lets you change the file extension, as well as perform other advanced operations. Click thefield at the bottom of the dialog to change the image format:For advanced options, clickat the bottom of thedialog, and thenFor example, if you want to only export the layers you select in the preview dialog (shown on the right-hand side of thedialog), click, and thenYou can now click a layer in the right-hand side preview sidebar, then hold thekey and click another layer to select all layers in between. Or hold thekey and click on each layer you want to export.All that remains to be done now is to click thebutton, and GIMP will start exporting the PDF pages you've selected (or all) to PNG, JPEG or whatever image format you chose:For more about customizing the export using Export Layers, visit the plugin documentation page You might also be interested in: Configure GIMP 2.10 To Use Photoshop Keyboard Shortcuts (How-To) In other Linux distributions use your package manager to install thepackage.Now let's start by using pdftoppm to c(we'll call itin this example)and so on:Useinstead. For TIFF, use. If you don't specify an image format, pdftoppm will convert the PDF pages to PPM image files by default., use, where N in this case is the page number of the first page to print, and, where N in this case is the last page to print.For example to convert pages 5 to 15 from a PDF document (namedin the example) to PNG with pdftoppm, and have each resulting image namedand so on, you'd use:? By default pdftoppm converts PDF pages to images with a DPI of 150. To increase the DPI, addandto the command, with your custom values.For example, to use a DPI of 300 for the resulted images, use:To see all the options supported by pdftoppm, runandPDF-related articles you might like: