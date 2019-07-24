How To Edit PDF Metadata Tags On Linux Using A GUI Or Command Line

This article explains how to edit PDF metadata tags on Linux, using either a GUI or from the command line.
To edit PDF metadata tags on Linux using a GUI we'll use Master PDF Editor or PDFMtEd. Why 2 tools? Because none of these two is even close to perfect in my opinion, so users should decide which best suits their needs. PDFMtEd is a bit weird to run and it uses the old Python 2, but it's lightweight and made using open source tools, while Master PDF Editor is a complete suite for editing PDF files, so it's pretty heavy on system resources, and it's not free and open source software either.
Master PDF Editor is a proprietary application to edit PDF documents on Linux, Windows and macOS. It can create, edit (insert text or images), annotate, view, encrypt, and sign PDF documents. It also allows editing (and viewing) the following PDF metadata tags: Title, Subject, Author, Creator, Producer and Keywords.
Download Master PDF Editor by visiting its downloads page (it's available for CentOS, RedHat, and Ubuntu - I did not try to see if it runs on Debian).
It's worth nothing that with version 5, Master PDF editor has removed some features from its free to use version, like editing or adding text, inserting images and more, and for such features you need to buy the app or else it will add a watermark to your PDF documents. That's not the case for editing the PDF metadata though. Even so, there's also the alternative of using the last version of Master PDF Editor 4, which is free for non-commercial use with no restrictions.
To edit / add / remove metadata from PDF files using Master PDF Editor, open a PDF using it, then from the application
PDFMtEd (PDF Metadata Editor) is a set of tools to simplify working with PDF metadata on Linux, consisting of a PDF metadata editor, a PDF inspector (used to view complete PDF metadata and optionally purge all PDF metadata), and a PDF thumbnailer. PDF Metadata Editor can process multiple files and folders, and it may also be used to rename files based on PDF metadata.
This tool allows editing the following PDF meta tags: Author, Title, Year, Keywords and Subject.
Let's install PDFMtEd (PDF Metadata Editor). The tool requires YAD, ExifTool and Qpdf to run, while Git is needed to get the code from its GitHub repository. You may also install Sejda if you wish, an extensible and configurable PDF manipulation layer library that's recommended but not required to run PDFMtEd.
Let's install these (except Sejda, which is not available in the repositories):
You'll need to install YAD from AUR, as it's not in the Arch repositories.
You'll also need to have Python2 on your system for this to work.
Now let's clone the PDFMtEd repository and install the application (and also create 3 folders which if are non-existent make the installation fail):
Warning: never run a script you didn't write without knowing what it does. Before running this script, check out its code.
Now to use PDFMtEd, right click a PDF file in your file manager, e.g. Nemo, select
This is needed because PDFMtEd is not added to the applications menu, and it needs a PDF file as an argument when you run it.
If you can't find PDFMtEd in your file manager
Users wanting to uninstall PDFMtEd need to run the
There are multiple tools for Linux that can edit PDF metadata, including ExifTool, pdftk, Ghostview, and probably others, but for this article we'll focus on ExifTool which in my opinion is the easiest to use.
ExifTool is a platform-independent Perl library plus a command-line application for reading, writing and editing meta information in a wide variety of files. For PDF documents, ExifTool supports writing native PDF and XMP metadata; it supports tags like title, author, subject, keywords, creator, and producer, and more.
Install ExifTool on Linux:
Now you can edit the PDF meta tags on Linux using the ExifTool command line tool (this is a single command):
What the PDF tags represent in this command should should already be explained by the values I used. Remember to replace
You can skip some tags I mentioned in this command, in which case the PDF will continue using its original tag (if any). By default, ExifTool creates a backup of the original PDF document, using its name followed by
You can view a complete list of tags that ExifTool supports for PDF files on this page.
ExifTool may also be used to read the PDF metadata tags. To show all PDF tags with ExifTool, use:
It's important to note that the metadata edits made with ExifTool are reversible, which is "a potential security problem because old information is never actually deleted from the file", explains the ExifTool PDF Tags page. You may however permanently remove the old PDF metadata information by using qpdf, with:
In this command,
