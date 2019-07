How To Edit PDF Metadata Tags On Linux Using A GUI Or Command Line

Edit PDF metadata tags on Linux using a GUI

Using Master PDF Editor to edit PDF meta tags on Linux

File

Properties

Document Info

Using PDFMtEd to edit PDF meta tags on Linux

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, Zorin OS, Elementary OS, and any other Linux distribution based on Debian or Ubuntu:

sudo apt install libimage-exiftool-perl yad qpdf git

Fedora:

sudo dnf install perl-Image-ExifTool yad qpdf git

CentOS / RHEL:

sudo yum install perl-Image-ExifTool yad qpdf git

Arch Linux, Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S perl-image-exiftool qpdf git

openSUSE:

sudo zypper in exiftool yad qpdf git

Solus OS:

sudo eopkg in perl-image-exiftool yad qpdf git

sudo mkdir -p {/usr/local/share/applications,/usr/local/share/icons/hicolor/scalable/apps,/usr/local/bin} git clone https://github.com/glutanimate/PDFMtEd cd PDFMtEd sudo ./install.sh

Open With -> PDFMtEd - Editor

Open With -> PDFMtEd - Inspector

Other application

Open with other application

Open With

uninstall.sh

cd PDFMtEd sudo ./uninstall.sh

Edit PDF metadata tags on Linux from the command line

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, Zorin OS, Elementary OS, and any other Linux distribution based on Debian or Ubuntu:

sudo apt install libimage-exiftool-perl

Fedora:

sudo dnf install perl-Image-ExifTool

CentOS / RHEL:

sudo yum install perl-Image-ExifTool

Arch Linux, Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S perl-image-exiftool

openSUSE:

sudo zypper in exiftool

Solus OS:

sudo eopkg in perl-image-exiftool

exiftool -Title="PDF Title" -Author="Author Name" -Subject="PDF Subject" -Keywords="keyword1;keyword2" -Creator="Name of application used to create the PDF" -Producer="PDF producer name or note" myPDFdocument.pdf

myPDFdocument.pdf

_original

-overwrite_original

exiftool -all:all myPDFdocument.pdf

qpdf --linearize in.pdf out.pdf

in.pdf

out.pdf

This article explains how to edit PDF metadata tags on Linux, using either a GUI or from the command line.To edit PDF metadata tags on Linux using a GUI we'll use Master PDF Editor or PDFMtEd. Why 2 tools? Because none of these two is even close to perfect in my opinion, so users should decide which best suits their needs. PDFMtEd is a bit weird to run and it uses the old Python 2, but it's lightweight and made using open source tools, while Master PDF Editor is a complete suite for editing PDF files, so it's pretty heavy on system resources, and it's not free and open source software either. Master PDF Editor is a proprietary application to edit PDF documents on Linux, Windows and macOS. It can create, edit (insert text or images), annotate, view, encrypt, and sign PDF documents.Download Master PDF Editor by visiting its downloads page (it's available for CentOS, RedHat, and Ubuntu - I did not try to see if it runs on Debian).It's worth nothing that with version 5, Master PDF editor has removed some features from its free to use version, like editing or adding text, inserting images and more, and for such features you need to buy the app or else it will add a watermark to your PDF documents. That's not the case for editing the PDF metadata though. Even so, there's also the alternative of using the last version of Master PDF Editor 4, which is free for non-commercial use with no restrictions To, open a PDF using it, then from the applicationmenu click on, and you'll see editable PDF metadata tag fields on thetab.PDF-related: How To Convert PDF To Image (PNG, JPEG) Using GIMP Or pdftoppm Command Line Tool PDFMtEd (PDF Metadata Editor) is a set of tools to simplify working with PDF metadata on Linux, consisting of a PDF metadata editor, a PDF inspector (used to view complete PDF metadata and optionally purge all PDF metadata), and a PDF thumbnailer. PDF Metadata Editor can process multiple files and folders, and it may also be used to rename files based on PDF metadata.Let's install PDFMtEd (PDF Metadata Editor). The tool requires YAD, ExifTool and Qpdf to run, while Git is needed to get the code from its GitHub repository. You may also install Sejda if you wish, an extensible and configurable PDF manipulation layer library that's recommended but not required to run PDFMtEd.Let's install these (except Sejda, which is not available in the repositories):You'll need to install YAD from AUR , as it's not in the Arch repositories.You'll also need to have Python2 on your system for this to work.Now let's clone the PDFMtEd repository and install the application (and also create 3 folders which if are non-existent make the installation fail):Now, right click a PDF file in your file manager, e.g. Nemo, selectto open open the selected PDF document to be able to edit its metadata tags, orto open the PDF document inspector. If it's not listed there, click onand add it from there. With Nautilus for example, right click the file and select, then look for PDFMtEd - Editor and PDFMtEd - Inspector.Users wanting to uninstall PDFMtEd need to run thescript as root (this script is available in the directory where you cloned PDFMtEd), e.g.:PDF-related: How To Convert PDF To Text On Linux (GUI And Command Line) There are multiple tools for Linux that can edit PDF metadata, including ExifTool, pdftk, Ghostview, and probably others, but for this article we'll focus on ExifTool which in my opinion is the easiest to use.ExifTool is a platform-independent Perl library plus a command-line application for reading, writing and editing meta information in a wide variety of files.Install ExifTool on Linux:Now you canWhat the PDF tags represent in this command should should already be explained by the values I used. Remember to replacewith the name (and path, if it's not available in the current directory) of the PDF file for which you want to modify the PDF tags.You can skip some tags I mentioned in this command, in which case the PDF will continue using its original tag (if any). By default, ExifTool creates a backup of the original PDF document, using its name followed by. You may skip this, and overwrite the original file by appendingto the command.You can view a complete list of tags that ExifTool supports for PDF files on this page . To show all PDF tags with ExifTool, use:, with:In this command,is the PDF file for which you want to remove the old metadata information, andis the resulting PDF file name.PDF-related: How To Create Fillable PDF Forms With LibreOffice Writer