How To Edit PDF Metadata Tags On Linux Using A GUI Or Command Line

Edit PDF metadata tags on Linux using a GUI

Using Master PDF Editor to edit PDF meta tags on Linux

File

Properties

Document Info

Using PDFMtEd to edit PDF meta tags on Linux

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, Zorin OS, Elementary OS, and any other Linux distribution based on Debian or Ubuntu:

sudo apt install libimage-exiftool-perl yad qpdf git

Fedora:

sudo dnf install perl-Image-ExifTool yad qpdf git

CentOS / RHEL:

sudo yum install perl-Image-ExifTool yad qpdf git

Arch Linux, Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S perl-image-exiftool qpdf git

openSUSE:

sudo zypper in exiftool yad qpdf git

Solus OS:

sudo eopkg in perl-image-exiftool yad qpdf git

sudo mkdir -p {/usr/local/share/applications,/usr/local/share/icons/hicolor/scalable/apps,/usr/local/bin} git clone https://github.com/glutanimate/PDFMtEd cd PDFMtEd sudo ./install.sh

Open With -> PDFMtEd - Editor

Open With -> PDFMtEd - Inspector

Other application

Open with other application

Open With

uninstall.sh

cd PDFMtEd sudo ./uninstall.sh

Edit PDF metadata tags on Linux from the command line

Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, Zorin OS, Elementary OS, and any other Linux distribution based on Debian or Ubuntu:

sudo apt install libimage-exiftool-perl

Fedora:

sudo dnf install perl-Image-ExifTool

CentOS / RHEL:

sudo yum install perl-Image-ExifTool

Arch Linux, Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S perl-image-exiftool

openSUSE:

sudo zypper in exiftool

Solus OS:

sudo eopkg in perl-image-exiftool

exiftool -Title="PDF Title" -Author="Author Name" -Subject="PDF Subject" -Keywords="keyword1;keyword2" -Creator="Name of application used to create the PDF" -Producer="PDF producer name or note" myPDFdocument.pdf

myPDFdocument.pdf

_original

-overwrite_original

exiftool -all:all myPDFdocument.pdf

qpdf --linearize in.pdf out.pdf

in.pdf