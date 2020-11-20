gmusicbrowser Music Player Sees First Release In More Than 5 Years

After almost 5 and a half years of no new releases, gmusicbrowser was finally updated. The latest gmusicbrowser 1.1.16 brings support for Opus files, adds musixmatch.com as a music source to the Lyrics plugin, and it fixes the replaygain, equalizer and gapless playback with mpv 0.28.0 and newer, among many other small changes.

gmusicbrowser is an audio player for large music collections, that can play mp3, ogg, flac (and opus/mpc/ape/m4a with gstreamer, mplayer or mpv) and more. The application was quite popular a while back, thanks to its highly customizable user interface with multiple layouts, and features like the ability to filter music with unlimited nesting and conditions, or its mass music tagging and renaming abilities.

gmusicbrowser using its built-in Audacious-like layout

gmusicbrowser Shimmer Desktop layout



Other features include:

options to restrict playing music to the current artist/album and even related songs

customizable Weighted Random mode

offers options for multiple audio backends: GStreamer 1.x, mpg123/ogg123/etc, mplayer and mpv

plugins for album and artist info, last.fm, lyrics, MPRIS v2, notifications, rip CDs, picture finder, Karaoke, Gnome multimedia keys, and even desktop widgets.

music equalizer, ReplayGain, etc.

Changes in gmusicbrowser 1.1.16 include:

add support for .opus files

add option to simplify tree in folder pane

add option to ignore articles when sorting

add has_picture and has_lyrics optional fields

add artist_has_picture and album_has_picture virtual fields

PictureBrowser: add embedded picture mode (+ all files mode)

PictureBrowser: add "Reset view position when file changes" option

add option to some fields to show a "find songs with same ..." menu item

FilterPanes: add option to ignore 'none' row for histogram

add support for mp2 extension

picture finder plugin: update picture sources

audioscrobbler plugin: add a line showing number of plays waiting and button to send them now

lyrics plugin: add musixmatch.com source

artistinfo plugin: update parsing of artist biography

mpv: fix replaygain, equalizer & gapless playback with versions >= 0.28.0

mplayer: fix mplayer2/mpv-style options not working with mplayer1

fix not working with perl >=5.24

fix crash when using search-as-you-type in SongList

The complete release notes can be found by visiting this link.

This gmusicbrowser release continues to use Gtk2, but work to port it to Gtk3 is in progress, with one of the developers saying that "the port is mostly finished, including plugins" but that "there are still some issues". When ported to Gtk3, we should see the application back in Debian (it's not available in versions newer than Buster), Ubuntu (it's not in the Ubuntu 20.04 or 20.10 repositories) and other Linux distributions where it's no longer available.

Right now, since the application continues to use gtk2-perl, it can't be installed in some recent Linux distributions that no longer have this package, unless you can install it from an older version of your Linux distribution.

Download gmusicbrowser

Right now as binary there's only a DEB package that you can install on Debian and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions (including Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, Zorin OS, etc.).

gmusicbrowser was added recently on Flathub, so it's easy to install across various Linux distributions. At the time I'm writing this article, the Flathub package is using the latest Git instead of the latest 1.1.16 stable release.

The application continues to be in the official repositories on several Linux distributions, despite its long hiatus, but it has not yet been updated to the latest version (e.g. in Debian, Arch Linux, etc.). For Arch Linux there's a third-party AUR package which has the latest gmusicbrowser from Git.

