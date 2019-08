Pause Music When Locking The Screen And Resume On Unlock For Spotify, Rhythmbox, Others

$PATH

/usr/local/bin

sudo install pause-on-lock /usr/local/bin

pause-on-lock

Debian, Ubuntu or Linux Mint:

sudo apt install playerctl

Fedora:

sudo dnf install playerctl

Arch Linux, Manjaro:

sudo pacman -S playerctl

openSUSE:

sudo zypper in playerctl

Solus OS:

sudo eopkg in playerctl

pause-on-lock.desktop

~/.config/autostart/

[Desktop Entry] Type=Application Exec=pause-on-lock Hidden=false NoDisplay=false X-GNOME-Autostart-enabled=true Name=pause-on-lock

When you lock your computer screen (without suspending the system), most desktop audio players continue playback in the background, sometimes not emitting any sound ¹. Due to this you may unintentionally skip parts of podcasts or songs in a playlist, etc.Enter pause-on-lock (a command line controller for controlling media players that support the MPRIS D-Bus interface),E.g. install it toand automatically make it executable using (this assumes you have the pause-on-lock script available in the current folder):Warning: Always check the code of the scripts you run on your system. The pause-on-lock script code is actually quite small, so easy to inspect.To, all you have to do is run the script:Now Spotify or Rhythmbox should be automatically paused when you lock your screen on MATE, GNOME, Cinnamon or Unity desktop environments, and resume upon unlocking the screen.You'll want to, so you don't have to run the script manually each time you want your music player to pause when locking the screen, and unpause on screen unlock. Launch Startup Application app or equivalent, and add "pause-on-lock" to your startup applications from there.If your desktop environment / Linux distribution doesn't have a graphical tool that allows adding scripts to startup, you may also do this manually, by creating a file calledinwith the following contents:¹ On Gnome 3.32 with GDM3 (Ubuntu 19.04), the default behavior is to silence the music player upon locking the screen, while it continues playback in the background. If the user then presses a key or moves the mouse so the lock screen comes on, the sound is unmuted even though the screen has not been unlocked. On Ubuntu MATE 18.04 (which uses MATE Screensaver) on the other hand, you continue to hear your music playing after locking the screen.