VirtualBox 6.1 Released With 3D Improvements, Linux 5.4 Support

--clipboard-file-transfers enabled|disabled

GUI:

Virtual machine details pane is now extended with embedded editors for selected VM attributes, allowing user to edit them on-the-fly by clicking corresponding hyper-links without opening VM settings dialog



mouse pointer improvements



improved Virtual Machine Groups



VM storage settings page was adjusted a bit in usability regard. User is now allowed to change controller bus type and can move attachments between the controllers by using drag and drop



improved the VISO creation and file manager dialogs



added a new soft (virtual) keyboard enabling arbitrary keyboard input to guests, including multimedia keys



show VM CPU load as part of status bar CPU indicator

EFI: Updated firmware, NVRAM support, support for APFS file system, support for non-standard SATA/NVMe devices, support for Legacy OS X releases

Virtualization core: Drop recompiler (running VMs now needs a CPU supporting hardware virtualization)

Runtime: Works now on hosts with many CPUs (the limit is now 1024)

vboximg-mount: Experimental support for direct read-only access to NTFS, FAT and ext2/3/4 file systems inside a disk image without the need for support on the host; vboximg-mount is now also available on Linux hosts

Download VirtualBox

virtualbox-6.1

VirtualBox is a x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization software that runs on Windows, Linux, macOS and Solaris, and supports many guest operating systems, including Windows Linux, Solaris, OpenSolaris, OS/2 and OpenBSD.The new VirtualBox 6.1 brings, by launching the Import Appliance feature. Also, the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure now has, allowing the creation of multiple VMs without re-uploading.Another significant improvement in this release is. This release adds support for Intel CPUs starting with 5th generation Core i (Broadwell). Nested virtualization was introduced with VirtualBox 6.0 and it initially only supported host systems that run AMD CPUs.. VBoxSVGA and VMSVGA now support YUV2 and related texture formats with hosts using OpenGL (macOS and Linux), which accelerates video playback when 3D is enabled by delegating the color space conversion to the host GPU.Want to know the difference between these graphics controllers? See this page As a side note, the old VBoxVGA can still be selected in the VirtualBox GUI on my Linux desktop despite what the changelog says, but the machine fails to start, so make sure you don't choose this graphics controller when using VirtualBox 6.1+.-- specifies if clipboard file transfers are allowed between host and guest OSes or not).Yet another improvement is the addition of(available in the current Ubuntu 20.04 development and Debian experimental for example).The full changelog can be found on the VirtualBox website The VirtualBox downloads page has the latest VirtualBox 6.0 for Windows, macOS, Linux and Solaris. There are Linux packages and repositories for Ubuntu, Debian, openSUSE, Fedora, Oracle Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and CentOS 7.If you have the VirtualBox repository enabled on your system, all you have to do is install thepackage to get the latest version.You may want to also download and install the VirtualBox 6.1.0 Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack (it's available on the VirtualBox downloads page, and to install it simply double click the file and follow the instructions). This is required for USB2.0/3.0 support, VirtualBox RDP, disk encryption, NVMe and PXE boot for Intel cards. Do note that the extension pack binaries are proprietary software, under the VirtualBox Personal Use and Evaluation License.