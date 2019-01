Manual VirtualBox Guest Additions Installation In Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Debian And Fedora [How-To]

virtualbox-guest-x11

The VirtualBox Guest Additions are designed to be installed inside a virtual machine, after the guest operating system has been installed, and they include drivers and optimizations for better system performance and usability.By installing the VirtualBox Guest Additions, the virtual machine should have better video support (including hardware-accelerated graphics), shared clipboard, drag and drop support between the guest and host machines, and shared folders, among others.Debian (in the contrib repository), Ubuntu and Debian/Ubuntu based Linux distribution users can install the VirtualBox Guest Additions from the repositories (installing theand), while Fedora 28 and newer ships with a Guest Additions package installed by default. This way of installing the VirtualBox Guest Additions is easier than installing the Guest Additions shipped with VirtualBox,, like the ability to use the new file manager added in VirtualBox 6.0.For example, in Fedora 29 which comes with the VirtualBox Guest Additions package installed by default, using VirtualBox 6.0 you can resize the machine window, and enable shared clipboard between the guest and host machines, but no shared files related actions work (can't add shared folders, the new VirtualBox 6.0 file manager doesn't work - it completely freezes the virtual machine, and dragging and dropping files between the guest and host doesn't work).Another example. In Ubuntu 18.04, by installing the VirtualBox Guest Additions repository packages, you will get the ability to synchronize the clipboard between guest and host, and you'll be able to add a shared folder, but you won't be able to use the new VirtualBox 6.0 file manager, or use drag and drop to share folders between the host and guest machines.It should be noted that using Ubuntu 19.04 in a virtual machine, and installing the repository-provided guest additions enables sharing folders between the guest and host machines as well using the new VirtualBox 6.0 file manager, so there's no need to install the built-in VirtualBox Guest Additions installer. All you have to do is install those packages and reboot ().This article explains installing the VirtualBox Guest Additions ISO using the built-in VirtualBox installer, for Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Debian or Fedora guest virtual machines, which enables all the available guest additions features.Terminology:On your computer (not on a VirtualBox guest), go to the VirtualBox downloads page and download the "VirtualBox N.N.N Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack" - it's a single file for all supported platforms.Double click the downloadedfile and it should open with VirtualBox, allowing you to install it.Fedora only:Then reboot.Without this, if you just installed Fedora in a virtual machine and you didn't install the available updates, you may run into issues (mismatch between kernel-devel and the current running kernel).Now you can install the packages required to build the VirtualBox Guest Additions on the Fedora guest:Ubuntu / Linux Mint / Debian:From the VirtualBox machine menu selectFedora:Ubuntu / Linux Mint:Debian:In all three cases: typewhen prompted.For shared folders to work, add your guest machine username to thegroup (on the guest machine):Without this you won't be able to access the shared folder contents on the guest machine.This is not required to use the new VirtualBox file manager, but only for the already existing VirtualBox shared folders feature.Now you should be able to use all the available VirtualBox Guest Additions features:The drag and drop feature does not work with Wayland (which is default in Fedora). If you want to use this in Fedora, logout and selectfrom the login screen.