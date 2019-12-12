How To Fix Upgrading Ubuntu Repositories VirtualBox To Oracle-Provided VirtualBox

The virtual machine 'Your machine name' has terminated unexpectedly during startup with exit code 1 (0x1). Result Code: NS_ERROR_FAILURE (0x80004005) Component: MachineWrap Interface: IMachine {85632c68-b5bb-4316-a900-5eb28d3413df}

TR3InitEx failed with rc=-1912 (rc=-1912) The VirtualBox kernel modules do not match this version of VirtualBox. The installation of VirtualBox was apparently not successful. Executing '/sbin/vboxconfig' may correct this. Make sure that you are not mixing builds of VirtualBox from different sources. where: supR3HardenedMainInitRuntime what: 4 VERR_VM_DRIVER_VERSION_MISMATCH (-1912) - The installed support driver doesn't match the version of the user.

sudo /sbin/vboxconfig

So why does this happen and how to fix it?

$ sudo apt install virtualbox Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following NEW packages will be installed: virtualbox virtualbox-dkms virtualbox-qt ...

$ sudo apt install virtualbox-6.1 Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following packages will be REMOVED: virtualbox virtualbox-qt The following NEW packages will be installed: virtualbox-6.1 ...

virtualbox-dkms

/sbin/vboxconfig

sudo apt remove virtualbox-dkms sudo /sbin/vboxconfig

Implementation of the USB 2.0 controller not found! Because the USB 2.0 controller state is part of the saved VM state, the VM cannot be started. To fix this problem, either install the 'Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack' or disable USB 2.0 support in the VM settings. Note! This error could also mean that an incompatible version of the 'Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack' is installed (VERR_NOT_FOUND). Result Code: NS_ERROR_FAILURE (0x80004005) Component: ConsoleWrap Interface: IConsole {872da645-4a9b-1727-bee2-5585105b9eed}

vbox-extpack