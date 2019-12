How To Fix Upgrading Ubuntu Repositories VirtualBox To Oracle-Provided VirtualBox

The virtual machine 'Your machine name' has terminated unexpectedly during startup with exit code 1 (0x1). Result Code: NS_ERROR_FAILURE (0x80004005) Component: MachineWrap Interface: IMachine {85632c68-b5bb-4316-a900-5eb28d3413df}

TR3InitEx failed with rc=-1912 (rc=-1912) The VirtualBox kernel modules do not match this version of VirtualBox. The installation of VirtualBox was apparently not successful. Executing '/sbin/vboxconfig' may correct this. Make sure that you are not mixing builds of VirtualBox from different sources. where: supR3HardenedMainInitRuntime what: 4 VERR_VM_DRIVER_VERSION_MISMATCH (-1912) - The installed support driver doesn't match the version of the user.

sudo /sbin/vboxconfig

So why does this happen and how to fix it?

$ sudo apt install virtualbox Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following NEW packages will be installed: virtualbox virtualbox-dkms virtualbox-qt ...

$ sudo apt install virtualbox-6.1 Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done The following packages will be REMOVED: virtualbox virtualbox-qt The following NEW packages will be installed: virtualbox-6.1 ...

virtualbox-dkms

virtualbox-dkms

/sbin/vboxconfig

sudo apt remove virtualbox-dkms sudo /sbin/vboxconfig

Implementation of the USB 2.0 controller not found! Because the USB 2.0 controller state is part of the saved VM state, the VM cannot be started. To fix this problem, either install the 'Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack' or disable USB 2.0 support in the VM settings. Note! This error could also mean that an incompatible version of the 'Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack' is installed (VERR_NOT_FOUND). Result Code: NS_ERROR_FAILURE (0x80004005) Component: ConsoleWrap Interface: IConsole {872da645-4a9b-1727-bee2-5585105b9eed}

vbox-extpack

When I upgraded to Ubuntu 19.10 I installed VirtualBox from the Ubuntu repositories since it was the same version as the one provided by Oracle anyway. But when I upgraded to VirtualBox 6.1 downloaded from the Oracle VirtualBox website, I noticed I couldn't start any virtual machine anymore, receiving an error.The error shown in a dialog box when upgrading from the Ubuntu repositories VirtualBox to the Oracle-provided VirtualBox:Yet another dialog box opens after that, showing:As a side not, why install the Oracle-provided VirtualBox instead of the one from the Ubuntu repositories? In my case, I want to be able to use the latest features.Ubuntu doesn't ship major version updates for VirtualBox, so users are stuck with the VirtualBox version that was released when the Ubuntu version they were using came out. E.g. Ubuntu 18.04 and Linux Mint 19.* have VirtualBox 5.2 in their repositories, while Ubuntu 19.10 has VirtualBox 6.0. The latest version of VirtualBox is 6.1 , so this will only be available through the Ubuntu repositories for Ubuntu 20.04 users.When you install VirtualBox from the Ubuntu repositories you'll notice that a total of 3 packages are actually installed:If you then add the Oracle VirtualBox repository and install the latest VirtualBox 6.1, two of those packages are removed, but one is kept on the system:VirtualBox installed from the Oracle repository should now work properly on Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Pop!OS, elementary OS or whatever Ubuntu-based Linux distribution you're using.If you're still seeing an error, but a different one that looks like this:It means the machine you tried to run was installed with VirtualBox Extension Pack support, so it needs this to run. Head over to the VirtualBox downloads page , grab the VirtualBox Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack, double click the extension pack file (which has theextension) and it should open with VirtualBox, allowing you to install it. The machine will then work as expected.