Handwritten Notes And PDF Annotation Tool Xournal++ Update Brings New Floating Toolbox

A new experimental floating toolbox was added. Activate it from the menu View -> Toolbars -> Floating Toolbox (experimental) , then open the Xournal++ preferences, go to Mouse or Stylus , and assign a button for Floating Toolbox (experimental) . You'll then be able to open the new floating toolbox by pressing the assigned mouse / stylus button. Go to View -> Toolbars ->Customize to choose what components should be shown on the floating toolbox

was added. Activate it from the menu , then open the Xournal++ preferences, go to or , and assign a button for . You'll then be able to open the new floating toolbox by pressing the assigned mouse / stylus button. Go to to choose what components should be shown on the floating toolbox The preferences window was redesigned

Improved audio recording quality and stability

Improved copy-paste behavior

Enable Enter/Shift+Enter to advance search bar

The LaTeX tool now warns users if latex dependencies are missing

Renamed "Thin" thickness to "Fine"; Added "Very Fine" and "Very Thick" thicknesses

Added a right-click context menu to the page preview sidebar with the following items: Insert page before/after, Duplicate page, Move up/down, and Delete page

Many other small improvements and bug fixes

Download Xournal++

Xournal++ is a handwriting notetaking application that supports PDF annotations, which runs on Linux, macOS and Windows 10.Written in C++ with GTK+ 3, the tool can be used to take notes with pen input devices such as Wacom Tablets, while also allowing users to take audio notes thanks to its audio recording and playback functionality.(and more) -For its file format, Xournal++ uses .xopp, an .gz compressed XML. This file format does not include the PDF itself, but only a link to it. A new file format that can store attached PDF files is in the works. However, you can open PDF documents with Xournal++, and(among other formats like PNG or SVG), in which case any annotations you may have added to the PDF document will be exported along with it.Notable changes in Xournal++ 1.0.14 (and 1.0.15):The new Xournal++ floating toolbox and preferences:The Xournal++ GitHub project page has installation instructions for Ubuntu and derivatives, openSUSE, Arch Linux, Windows and macOS. There are Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial) and Debian Buster binaries available for download too.You can also install Xournal++ from Flathub (already updated to the latest version) or the Snap Store (only Git builds are available).You might also like: