PDFArranger: Merge, Split, Rotate, Crop Or Rearrange PDF Documents (PDF-Shuffler Fork)

Download PDFArranger

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:linuxuprising/apps sudo apt update sudo apt install pdfarranger

The tool, which is a graphical front-end for PyPDF2, is a fork of PDF-Shuffler that aims to "make the project a bit more active". It runs on Linux, but there's also experimental Windows support.The application is very simple and easy to use, with only a few buttons in its toolbar, to open a PDF document, save the current modifications, zoom in or out, rotate or delete PDF document pages. To rearrange the pages in a PDF file, open the PDF document you want to modify, and drag & drop the pages to change their order.Some features are available in the application context menu - for example theoption, which allows exporting some pages of the current PDF as a separate PDF document, is only available by right clicking a page (or multiple pages - hold down thekey to select multiple pages):The first stable release ofwas made available for download a couple of weeks ago, andPDFArranger 1.0 also includes experimental Windows support, though there are no Windows binaries for download.It's also interesting to mention that PDF-Shuffler, which hasn't had a new release since 2012, will be removed from Debian because it depends on the oldpackage (unless a new version is released that doesn't depend on this package), which will be dropped from Debian 10 "Buster".The PDFArranger readme has installation instructions for Debian-based Linux distributions, Arch Linux and Fedora.On Ubuntu or Linux Mint you can install PDFArranger by adding the Linux Uprising Apps PPA . This PPA only has applications that are not yet available for Ubuntu / Linux Mint (for any or a particular version).You can skip adding the PPA and download the DEB produced by the PPA, but you won't receive any updates for it.