PDFArranger: Merge, Split, Rotate, Crop Or Rearrange PDF Documents (PDF-Shuffler Fork)

PDFArranger is an application for merging or splitting PDF files, as well as rotating, cropping and rearranging PDF document pages, using a simple graphical user interface.
The tool, which is a graphical front-end for PyPDF2, is a fork of PDF-Shuffler that aims to "make the project a bit more active". It runs on Linux, but there's also experimental Windows support.
PDFArranger features:
- Rearrange pages in a PDF file
- Merge multiple PDF documents
- Export selected pages from a PDF
- Delete pages from a PDF file
- Crop PDF pages
- Rotate pages in a PDF file
- Zoom in / out
The application is very simple and easy to use, with only a few buttons in its toolbar, to open a PDF document, save the current modifications, zoom in or out, rotate or delete PDF document pages. To rearrange the pages in a PDF file, open the PDF document you want to modify, and drag & drop the pages to change their order.
Some features are available in the application context menu - for example the
Export selection option, which allows exporting some pages of the current PDF as a separate PDF document, is only available by right clicking a page (or multiple pages - hold down the
Ctrl key to select multiple pages):
The first stable release of PDFArranger was made available for download a couple of weeks ago, and compared to the last stable PDF-Shuffler version, it includes changes like:
- Gtk+ 3 and Python 3 support
- Switch to pyPDF2 by default
- Added a new
File -> Savemenu item, which allows overwriting an existing document
- Added reverse order option: select multiple pages in a PDF file, then from the PDFArranger menu select
Edit -> Reverse Order
- Fixed zoom
- Fixed pages drag and drop
PDFArranger 1.0 also includes experimental Windows support, though there are no Windows binaries for download.
It's also interesting to mention that PDF-Shuffler, which hasn't had a new release since 2012, will be removed from Debian because it depends on the old
python-poppler package (unless a new version is released that doesn't depend on this package), which will be dropped from Debian 10 "Buster".
Download PDFArranger
The PDFArranger readme has installation instructions for Debian-based Linux distributions, Arch Linux and Fedora.
On Ubuntu or Linux Mint you can install PDFArranger by adding the Linux Uprising Apps PPA. This PPA only has applications that are not yet available for Ubuntu / Linux Mint (for any or a particular version).
Use the PPA to install PDFArranger in Ubuntu 19.04, 18.10, 18.04 or 16.04 / Linux Mint 19 or 18 using:
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:linuxuprising/apps
sudo apt update
sudo apt install pdfarranger
You can skip adding the PPA and download the DEB produced by the PPA, but you won't receive any updates for it.