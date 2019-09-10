GSConnect Updated With Command Line Interface, Wayland Clipboard Support (Experimental)

kdeconnect-cli

cd ~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/gsconnect@andyholmes.github.io/service ./daemon.js --help

./daemon.js --help Usage: GSConnect [OPTION…] Help Options: -h, --help Show help options --help-all Show all help options --help-gapplication Show GApplication options --help-gtk Show GTK+ Options Application Options: -l, --list-devices List available devices -a, --list-all List all devices -d, --device=<device-id> Target Device --pair Pair --unpair Unpair --message=<phone-number> Send SMS --message-body=<text> Message Body --notification=<title> Send Notification --notification-appname=<name> Notification App Name --notification-body=<text> Notification Body --notification-icon=<icon-name> Notification Icon --notification-id=<id> Notification ID --photo Photo --ping Ping --ring Ring --share-file=<filepath|URI> Share File --share-link=<URL> Share Link -v, --version Show release version --display=DISPLAY X display to use

file=/tmp/$(hostname)_$(date "+%Y%m%d_%H%M%S").png; gnome-screenshot -f "${file}" && ~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/gsconnect@andyholmes.github.io/service/daemon.js -d $(~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/gsconnect@andyholmes.github.io/service/daemon.js -a) --share-file="${file}"

I'm playing music on my Android phone using Spotify, and GSConnect exposes the playback controls for it on my Gnome desktop

Clipboard support for Wayland (experimental)

MMS group messaging (read-only)

Add support for Brave Web Browser and Nemo File Browser

Contacts plugin: GSConnect now supports using libebook-contacts to parse VCards if the GIR is available, as well as improved handling of encoded names in the native parser.

SFTP: re-add support for password authentication, as some devices had problems without it.

Many bug fixes and major refactoring

nemo-python (on Ubuntu you'll need to install nemo-python if Nemo is installed from the official Ubuntu repositories, or python-nemo if Nemo is installed from a Cinnamon PPA)

On Fedora also install nemo-extensions

Install GSConnect