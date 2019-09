GSConnect Updated With Command Line Interface, Wayland Clipboard Support (Experimental)

kdeconnect-cli

cd ~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/gsconnect@andyholmes.github.io/service ./daemon.js --help

./daemon.js --help Usage: GSConnect [OPTION…] Help Options: -h, --help Show help options --help-all Show all help options --help-gapplication Show GApplication options --help-gtk Show GTK+ Options Application Options: -l, --list-devices List available devices -a, --list-all List all devices -d, --device=<device-id> Target Device --pair Pair --unpair Unpair --message=<phone-number> Send SMS --message-body=<text> Message Body --notification=<title> Send Notification --notification-appname=<name> Notification App Name --notification-body=<text> Notification Body --notification-icon=<icon-name> Notification Icon --notification-id=<id> Notification ID --photo Photo --ping Ping --ring Ring --share-file=<filepath|URI> Share File --share-link=<URL> Share Link -v, --version Show release version --display=DISPLAY X display to use

file=/tmp/$(hostname)_$(date "+%Y%m%d_%H%M%S").png; gnome-screenshot -f "${file}" && ~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/gsconnect@andyholmes.github.io/service/daemon.js -d $(~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/gsconnect@andyholmes.github.io/service/daemon.js -a) --share-file="${file}"

I'm playing music on my Android phone using Spotify, and GSConnect exposes the playback controls for it on my Gnome desktop

Clipboard support for Wayland (experimental)

MMS group messaging (read-only)

Add support for Brave Web Browser and Nemo File Browser

Contacts plugin: GSConnect now supports using libebook-contacts to parse VCards if the GIR is available, as well as improved handling of encoded names in the native parser.

SFTP: re-add support for password authentication, as some devices had problems without it.

Many bug fixes and major refactoring

nemo-python (on Ubuntu you'll need to install nemo-python if Nemo is installed from the official Ubuntu repositories, or python-nemo if Nemo is installed from a Cinnamon PPA)

(on Ubuntu you'll need to install if Nemo is installed from the official Ubuntu repositories, or if Nemo is installed from a Cinnamon PPA) On Debian/Ubuntu, also install gir1.2-nemo-3.0

On Fedora also install nemo-extensions

Install GSConnect

So what's GSConnect? It's an implementation of KDE Connect (which integrates with the KDE Plasma desktop) for Gnome Shell.After pairing your Android device that has the KDE Connect app installed with your desktop via GSConnect, you'll be able perform various actions between the Android device and your desktop computer: transfer files, mirror the clipboard and notifications, remote control media players, send and receive SMS, use Android as a remote keyboard and mouse input, launch commands on the computer from Android, and more., which I actually suggested to the developer, and he kindly implemented it.. To see the available command line options you'll need to run this in a terminal:These are the available options in this first GSConnect release that includes a CLI interface:(it's a single command on one line)It's worth noting that this commands only works if you have one device is available in GSConnect. In other cases you'll need to pass the device ID. This command needs to be added in the GSConnect device Commands panel.GSConnect exposes this remote media player to the MPRISv2 interface, so you can control it from the Gnome Shell notifications panel, or some MPRISv2 extension. This isn't useful for many, but if you're one of the users that listen to music on the phone while using the desktop, you'll find this quite useful.More changes in GSConnect v25 & v26:If you use Nemo file manager on Gnome desktop (see how to install Nemo on Ubuntu and replace Nautilus ), GSConnect will now integrate with its context menu, allowing you to right click a file to send it to your Android device. For this to work, you'll need to install:GSConnect can be installed from the Gnome Shell extensions website (already updated to latest version) or by searching for it in Gnome Software app. You'll also need to install KDE Connect on your Android device, either from the Play Store or F-Droid To be able to install extensions directly from the Gnome extensions website you'll need to install a package on your system and a browser extension, as explained here It's also worth noting that on my system I had to pair GSConnect with KDE Connect for Android again after updating to this version.Also see the official GSConnect installation and pairing instructions