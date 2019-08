Default Ubuntu Yaru Theme Rebased On Adwaita 3.32

The latest Yaru theme master branch (rebased on Adwaita 3.32)

"The Yaru team (but mostly Frederik, who did a great job) took a new, more upstream oriented, contribution approach, proposing some of its solutions and ideas to GNOME developers, that - as always stated - have been quite open to consider, discuss and in some cases accept.



This was fundamental to reduce the customization needed for Yaru and other theme variations and allowed us to work internally developing and testing a huge rebase on the newest Adwaita."

headerbar is no longer flat and buttons have borders

switches are round

menu hover is orange

Gnome Shell now has a full light and a full dark theme (we just miss the switch to toggle this)

the Gnome Shell theme menus are now light in current master

Try the updated Yaru theme

/usr/share/themes

~/.themes

sudo apt install git meson sassc libglib2.0-dev libxml2-utils

git clone https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru cd yaru meson build cd build sudo ninja install

sudo apt install --reinstall yaru-theme-gnome-shell yaru-theme-gtk

In the official announcement, Carlo Lobrano says the rebase of Yaru theme on the newest Adwaita was born out of the acknowledgement that "", and the desire to make use of the "".You won't notice massive differences between the old and new Yaru though, because there are only a few visible changes:This are the widgets of the updated Yaru theme (in both regular - light, and dark colors):And this is the Yaru theme shat ships with Ubuntu 19.04, for comparison:You can read more about the updated Yaru theme in the official announcement on the Ubuntu Discourse , where you'll also find Yaru team members answering questions.Want to try the updated Yaru theme on your Linux desktop? This is how to install it from source.1. Install Git (to get the latest master branch), libglib2.0, xmllint, sassc and meson (to build the theme).E.g. on Debian/Ubuntu, install them using:2. Grab the latest Yaru master branch from git, build and install the theme:You can now change the Gtk, icon and Gnome Shell theme using the Tweaks app. See How To Change The GTK, Icon Or GNOME Shell Theme In GNOME . If you were already using Yaru, you may need to switch to a different theme, then back to Yaru.If you don't use Ubuntu 18.10+ and its default "Ubuntu" session, the recommended way to use it is to logout, and choose "Yaru session" from the login screen.And switch to a different theme, then back to Yaru to see the changes.