Ubuntu Yaru Theme Gets A Full Light Version [Updated]

|Yaru Light as of September 9, 2019
Yaru theme might get a full light theme (and a full dark theme that already exists, but with further refinements) instead of the mixed theme that's currently default in Ubuntu.
[Update] This article was originally about a pull request that had yet to be merged. A couple of hours after posting it, the pull request has been merged, and the full Yaru light theme is now available in the theme Git master. This also means the full Yaru light theme will make it into Ubuntu as default, but it's not yet clear if that's going to happen with Ubuntu 19.10 Eoan Ermine (which is late in the development cycle, expected to be released on October 17th) or with the next Ubuntu release, 20.04. A mixed light and dark theme might still be provided with Ubuntu 20.04.
While users have been voicing their opinion about the need of using a fully light theme with Ubuntu by default, that's not why there are talks to have a Yaru light theme. Instead, it looks like there are issues with the headerbar buttons lack of contrast compared to the background, and this is where the Yaru Light idea comes from.
Feichtmeier, a Yaru theme contributor, sums up the issues with using a mixed theme (light theme with dark headerbar), including in the argument that Gtk is not ready for an inverted headebar, and that "in a normally lightened room at day the dark headerbar is worse usability wise than a light headerbar", also adding that basically all platforms or toolkits use a full light or full dark theme for day/night.
|Original "mixed" Yaru from git (light but with dark headerbars)
It's very important to note that this is work in progress! Those wanting to provide feedback on rather Yaru should have full light/dark versions, and more, can do so by visiting:
- https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/no-light-theme-in-recent-ubuntu/12144/21
- https://github.com/ubuntu/yaru/issues/1477
Want to try Yaru with full light/dark variants? The instructions are the same as in this article.
Yaru Light (and Dark) screenshots I took on my Ubuntu 19.04 desktop, as of today:
