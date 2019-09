Ubuntu Yaru Theme Gets A Full Light Version [Updated]

Yaru Light as of September 9, 2019

Original "mixed" Yaru from git (light but with dark headerbars)

While users have been voicing their opinion about the need of using a fully light theme with Ubuntu by default, that's not why there are talks to have a Yaru light theme. Instead, it looks like there are issues with the headerbar buttons lack of contrast compared to the background, and this is where the Yaru Light idea comes from.Feichtmeier, a Yaru theme contributor, sums up the issues with using a mixed theme (light theme with dark headerbar), including in the argument that Gtk is not ready for an inverted headebar, and that "", also adding that basically all platforms or toolkits use a full light or full dark theme for day/night.Those wanting to provide feedback on rather Yaru should have full light/dark versions, and more, can do so by visiting:Yaru Light (and Dark) screenshots I took on my Ubuntu 19.04 desktop, as of today: