New Features And Improvements In GNOME 3.32

User interface updates in GNOME 3.32

Updated GNOME application icons

Updated GNOME GTK theme

Fractional scaling

gsettings set org.gnome.mutter experimental-features "['scale-monitor-framebuffer']"

Performance, settings and applications

Redesigned GNOME Sound settings

The Sound settings panel was redesigned to us a vertical layout, with a more intuitive placement of options

Night Light now supports warmer/cooler color temperature settings

Google Drive performance has been improved, especially for large collections of files

GNOME Terminal now uses a header bar when running in GNOME or GNOME Classic

GNOME Software:

Flatpak applications now have their permissions listed on the app details page



Faster application browsing

On-screen keyboard now supports emoji

GNOME Web:

Enhanced reader mode, with customization preferences and an improved style



New automation mode allows the application to be controlled by WebDriver



More gestures when browsing for Touchpad users, like swiping left or right to go back or forward in the browser history

GNOME Boxes now enables 3D accelerations for virtual machines if both the guest and host support it

GNOME Files: New path bar design that improves discoverability of buttons

DConf Editor: Editable pathbar, improved bookmarks popover, and the ability to run on really small screens

Desktop Icons extension

After its regular 6-month development cycle, GNOME 3.32 will be released today. If you want to find out what new features and improvements are included with this release, read on.The new GNOME icon style is flatter and very geometric, making it easy to reuse and adapt elements from other icons. For consistency with third-party icons, the icons no longer have built-in drop shadows.The updated folder icons:As for the GNOME GTK theme (Adwaita), besides the color changes that are also present in the icon theme, the header bars and buttons have been made lighter and more elegant, while the buttons use shadows instead of solid borders, with more rounded corners and a flatter background. The switches are more round as well, and have lost their "ON" and "OFF" labels, to "".Screenshot comparing the old and new header bars design (from the GTK blog ):That's not all. The application menus (shown on the top bar, with the application name an icon of the current app), were removed from the core Gnome applications, their contents being moved to the primary menu, inside the application window.In a blog post titled " Farewell, application menus! " , GNOME UX designer Allan Day gives a number of reasons for this change, including people not engaging with the application menus, not realizing they are interactive, or not remembering that they are there.Fractional scaling work for GNOME started a few years ago, but due to other priorities, this feature was delayed for a bit. The GNOME 3.32 release brings improvements and bug fixes for fractional scaling, although this feature is still considered. Starting with this GNOME release though, the shell will paint all its elements in a good visual quality at any fractional scaled value, independently for every monitor.The default GNOME scaling only allows scaling the user interface in whole numbers (e.g. 100%, 200%), and this doesn't work well with every HiDPI monitor; this is where fractional scaling comes in, which allows scaling using fractions, so users can set scaling percentages like 125%, 150%, or 175%.To use the experimental fractional scaling feature, you need to use Wayland, and add scale-monitor-framebuffer to the gsettings key org.gnome.mutter.experimental-features:After this you will see the fractional scaling values in the Settings Display panel.Mutter and GNOME Shell should be faster with this release, thanks to severalto foundation data structures that make. Also, some blocking operations were taken out of the main loop, which. GNOME Developer Georges Stavracas has some technical information about some of the GNOME Shell and Mutter performance improvements, on his blog . Searching in many GNOME application is faster too, thanks to tracker SQL improvements.GNOME Settings and the core GNOME applications have also received quite a few improvements in this release. For Settings, the most notable change is the addition of aThis panel includes some already existing settings, for notifications, sound and search, as well as, which can be either built-in which can't be changed, or user-controlled which allow the user to revoke them if the user desires.Other Settings changes include:Core GNOME applications:Also,. The extension has multi-monitor support, and it offers everything you'd need, from thumbnails, and symlinks, to keyboard shortcuts for selection, renaming, and so on. What's more, this extension supports Wayland too, as opposed to Files (Nautilus) which only worked with X11.The GNOME 3.32 changes presented in this article are only the most prominent in this release, but there are many more smaller improvements and fixes.The GNOME 3.32 desktop should be made available soon after its release in rolling Linux distributions like Arch Linux. It will also be available with the next Ubuntu and Fedora releases (Ubuntu 19.04 / Fedora 30), and other Linux distributions shipping with the GNOME desktop.