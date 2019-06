scrcpy 1.9 Released (View And Control Your Android From A Linux, Windows Or macOS Desktop)

Ctrl + o

POWER

Ctrl + p

-S / --turn-screen-off

Ctrl + c

Ctrl + c

Ctrl + v

Ctrl + Shift + v

Do not minimize the window on focus loss

Continue text injection on failed character

Bind Home key to MOVE_HOME instead of HOME screen

Do not crash if expanding/collapsing panels is not supported

Do not power on the device if --no-control is set

is set Improve framerate counting

Add runtime option to render expired frames (i.e. not skip frames)

Upgrade FFmpeg to version 4.1.3, and platform-tools to version 29.0.1 (adb) on Windows

Find scrcpy-server.jar in the correct directory on Windows

Download scrcpy

scrcpy is a free and open source tool to display and control Android devices via USB or wirelessly. It focuses on lightness, performance and quality, offering high resolution, high FPS, and low latency.. Focus the scrcpy window and pressto turn the device screen off while mirroring, andorto turn it back on. You can also run scrcpy withto turn the device screen off on start.. You can't just copy something on Android and paste on the desktop though. You'll need to copy something on Android (select the text, then press Copy), then focus the scrcpy window, press, then you can paste that bit of text on your desktop.Copying text from a computer to an Android device was already available in scrcpy, and works as you'd expect it. Useon the desktop, thenon the Android device.In addition to this, you can now also useto copy the computer clipboard to the Android device, without pasting it.. The compositor bypass is meant for fullscreen games consuming a lot of GPU resources. Since scrcpy is quite lightweight, and it usually runs windowed, having the compositor bypass caused unnecessary compositor suspends, especially visible with KWin window manager. As an added bonus, this also fixes mouse focus click-through issues.Also see: Anbox: How To Install Google Play Store And Enable ARM (libhoudini) Support, The Easy Way Other changes in scrcpy 1.9:There are scrcpy binaries only for Microsoft Windows. For how to install it on macOS and some Linux distributions, including Arch Linux and Gentoo, see the scrcpy installation section On Linux, scrcpy is available as a snap package , but it hasn't been updated to the latest 1.9 version yet.For how to install scrcpy from source on Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint or Fedora, check out this article on Linux Uprising (updated today to work with the new version).