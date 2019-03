Install GNOME Themes - Script To Install Over 40 Popular Gtk Themes

~/.themes

Ant Gtk theme

Breeze Gtk theme

Cloak Gtk theme

macOS Sierra Gtk theme

Minwaita Gtk theme

Pop Gtk theme

United Ubuntu Gtk theme

Windows 8.1 (Redmond) theme

"Install GNOME Themes" - downloading and running the script

Debian / Ubuntu:

sudo apt install git

Fedora:

sudo dnf install git

git clone https://github.com/tliron/install-gnome-themes

Debian / Ubuntu:

./install-gnome-themes/install-requirements-debian

Fedora:

./install-gnome-themes/install-requirements-fedora

./install-gnome-themes/install-gnome-themes

If you want to try the most popular Gnome themes easily, or if you tend to change your Gtk theme frequently, then " Install GNOME Themes " is for you.(and that's not counting light/dark or compact variants), by downloading their latest code from Git. The themes are automatically built from source when needed, and are installed in the user'sfolder.To make it easy to install the "Install GNOME Themes" requirements, the project repository also. Looking at the script repository, it seems the script supports not only Fedora and Debian / Ubuntu, but also Arch Linux (it does some Gtk version checks that are distro-specific). I only tried it on Ubuntu and Fedora though.Themes installed by this script: Adapta Arc (Firefox themes: Arc Arc Dark ), Arc-Flatabulous Materia (formerly Flat-Plat), Minwaita Redmond-Themes (Windows 3.x, 95, 98, Vista and 8.1 themes), Typewriter Yaru (formerly Communitheme) and Zuki Screenshots with a few of these themes:The script also installs the Gnome Shell theme if available. Xfwm4, Openbox, or Cinnamon themes are also installed for most themes that support them. However, if a theme provides separate Chrome or Firefox themes or some other tweaks, those will have to be installed separately.There is one thing this script is lacking though - the ability to specify which themes to install. Currently the script installs all the themes it supports without allowing the user to choose which themes to install.To get the latest "Install GNOME Themes" code from Git, make sure you have Git installed:Now you can clone the "Install GNOME Themes" Git repository:Run the script that installs the requirements on Debian / Ubuntu and Fedora:And finally, run the "Install GNOME Themes" script to install 40+ Gnome themes:It's worth noting that in my case, the script showed a "" message when it finished installing the themes, even though the installation was successful. This happened on both Ubuntu 18.10 and Fedora 29.More info on the "Install GNOME Themes" repository README page.