Canta Is An Amazing Material Design GTK Theme

Download and install Canta theme

install.sh

cd Canta-theme* ./install.sh

sudo apt install gtk2-engines-murrine gtk2-engines-pixbuf

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:numix/ppa sudo apt update sudo apt install numix-icon-theme-circle

src/icons/

installer.sh

cd Canta-theme*/src/icons ./installer.sh

Canta is aMaterial Design theme. It uses pastel colors in a beautiful blend, with round buttons, tabs, and corners. Subtle, unobtrusive transparency is used sporadically, giving Canta a stylish look. The theme comes with 12 variants, including Dark and Light, for GTK+ 3 and GTK+ 2, and it supports multiple GTK-based desktop environments, including GNOME, Unity, Budgie, Pantheon, Xfce, and MATE.Besides GTK+ 3 and GTK+ 2, Canta includes themes for:The theme even includes a wallpaper.Based on Materia , another beautiful GNOME/GTK+ theme, Canta requires GTK+ 3.20 or newer, so it needs Ubuntu 17.10 or newer / Debian Stretch, and so on.To install the theme (for your user), extract the theme in your home folder, then navigate to the folder where you extracted it and runin a terminal:For GTK+ 2, you'll need to install the Murrine and Pixbuf engines. In Debian, Linux Mint and Ubuntu, install them using the command below:If you plan to use the Canta icon theme, you'll need to install the Numix Circle icon theme. That's because Canta icon theme makes use of various icons from Numix Circle.You can download Numix Circle icon theme from here . In Ubuntu or Linux Mint, you can install Numix Circle icon theme from its PPA:Now you can install the Canta icon theme. To do this, navigate to thefolder from where you extracted the Canta theme and runFor how to change the GTK, icon or Shell theme in GNOME, see our previous article.