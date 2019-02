Stream Videos, Music And Pictures From Gnome To Chromecast With Cast To TV Extension (v6 And v7 Released)

Cast videos, music and pictures from your Linux desktop (Gnome Shell) to Chromecast and other devices on the local network

If you own a Chromecast device and you're using Gnome Shell, you should give Cast to TV a try. This Gnome Shell extension adds a new entry in the system menu which allows casting local files to Chromecast or other devices over the local network.The first (v6) added some important new features like support for Chromecast subtitles without video transcoding, an option for setting the subtitles character encoding, and the ability to select and cast multiple files to Chromecast.Other smaller improvements in the v6 release include showing the music cover when playing music for both Chromecast and webplayer, a position slider for the top bar remote control widget, and the ability to skip tracks using skip buttons.To fix this, a new Cast to TV v7 version was released, which also added WebSockets functionality. Thanks to this new feature, users can turn any device with a web browser into a Chromecast (sort of...), and use Cast to TV to stream videos, music or pictures to it.To use this new WebSockets functionality, open the Cast to TV settings and change thefromto. Next, select a file to stream from the Cast to TV menu. Now you can open a web browser on a device on your local network and in the address bar, use the IP of the desktop running Cast to TV, followed byas the port (). You can now start playing the video in the web browser. The next time you select a new file in Cast to TV, the web browser tab that has theaddress open will automatically refresh, and start playing whatever you've selected.As pointed out by the Cast to TV page, this can be useful to connect your smartphone (which has thepage open) to some speakers to turn them into wireless speakers, streaming music from your Linux desktop. On Android you can even use this with the screen turned off.It's worth noting that the extension doesn't yet support casting to multiple Chromecast devices (it doesn't let you choose to which Chromecast it should cast).Chromecast-related articles you might like:With the extension enabled and all required dependencies installed, Cast to TV creates a newentry in the Gnome system menu. From here you can select the type of media you want to stream to Chromecast: video, music or pictures. In the media select dialog, you can hold thekey to select multiple files (orto select a range):For videos you'll find acheckbox in the bottom left-hand side corner of the video select dialog, which you can enable to transcode videos not directly supported by Chromecast. You'll also find an extrabutton in this video select dialog, so you can add subtitles to the videos you're streaming to Chromecast:Some settings, like enabling hardware encoding, changing the listening port or FFmpeg path, Chromecast remote position on the top panel, enabling the music visualizer, or changing the subtitles encoding can be done from the Cast to TV settings, available in the same menu.Cast to TV is available via the Gnome Shell extensions repository, so it can be installed from extensions.gnome.org or using Gnome Software. But the current version published there is v2 (while the latest version at the time I'm writing this article is v7), which is old, buggy and misses some features, so the instructions below explain how to install Cast to TV by downloading its latest release from its project page, and installing it manually.As a side note, even when installed from extensions.gnome.org, Cast to TV requires some extra steps to get it to work (steps 2-4 in the instructions that follow below). Download the latest Cast to TV source from the GitHub releases page and extract it in your home folder.To install it, open a terminal, navigate to the Cast to TV folder (that was extracted from the archive), and runto install it to. These steps can be done using a terminal as follows:Cast to TV requiresand. We'll later useto install some additional dependencies.is also required on Debian / Ubuntu for theexecutable, which is used when runningto compile the extension schemas., you can installandusing:you need to enable the RPM Fusion repository to install. Enable this repository and installandusing:, these packages are most probably available in the repositories so install them from there. For Node.js and npm you may want to check out the installation instructions on its website.Now you'll need to navigate to the extension installation folder and runthere:When installed from source, Gnome Shell extensions are disabled by default. To enable it, start by restarting Gnome Shell (using Xorg: press, type, and press, or logout/login if you're using Wayland) and the extension should show up in the Tweaks application. Use Tweaks to enable it and you're done.The extension menu will now be available in the system menu on the top bar (top right-hand side corner). When casting some files to your Chromecast, a remote control will show up on the top bar, in the position set in the Cast to TV settings.