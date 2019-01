fx_cast Adds Chromecast Support To Firefox

Using Firefox to cast a DailyMotion video to a Chromecast device

fx_cast is currently "". Its developers say it's currently incomplete and likely buggy.fx_cast is made of two parts: a Firefox extension and a companion application that needs to run in the background. To work around Google's proprietary protocol, fx_cast needs a companion bridge application that uses Electron (a bit of an inception here) to be installed on the computer, which then connects with the receiver devices. Right now there are bridge companion app binaries for Linux (RPM and DEB) and macOS only.because the fx_cast developer doesn't use Windows.. I tried it with Twitch and DailyMotion - my Chromecast showed up immediately for DailyMotion, and I was able to cast from Firefox without any issues, while for Twitch I had to reload the page a few times to get the cast button to appear.Controlling the video worked too, allowing play/pause or changing the volume with the two websites I tried it (Twitch and DailyMotion).. There's some explanation as to why that's the case, on Reddit (requires enabling the screen mirroring option in the extension settings),, or that was the case for me, using fx_cast on Linux. This can be done by right clicking anywhere on a webpage, or on the extension button in the Firefox toolbar, and selectingThe fx_cast project page doesn't mention what exactly doesn't work right now. I can tell you what I noticed while using it, albeit for a short time. There doesn't seem to be a way to stop a website from casting by clicking the cast button - once you've started casting, clicking the cast button does nothing, so to stop casting you'll have to... cast something else. You can also pause the video.Chromecast-related:To use fx_cast to cast to Chromecast devices from Firefox, you'll need the fx_cast Firefox extension and the companion bridge application. Head to the fx_cast website and click the Firefox Extension button to install it. Also download the bridge (available for macOS or Linux - DEB or RPM), install it, and run it on Linux by opening a terminal and typing:On Linux, to avoid having to launch the fx_cast bridge when you want to cast to a Chromecast from Firefox, you can addto your startup applications.After installing the extension, the bridge, and running the bridge app, right click the fx_cast extension in the Firefox toolbar and selectMost websites won't load the cast API unless the browser presents itself as Chrome, so you won't see a cast button. For such websites, you'll need to whitelist the domain in the extension options page. In the fx_cast extension options, scroll down to theoption (and make sure it's checked), then add the websites you want to be able to cast to your Chromecast from Firefox, under. Add them in the same way Netflix is added (Netflix is there by default), for examplefor Dailymotion.You can also addto whitelist all websites, but this may cause breakage on some websites!Now you can visit a cast-enabled website (that was previously whitelisted), like Netflix, DailyMotion, and so on, and you should see a cast button that allows you to stream the video to a Chromecast, just like in Chrome. Unless there's a bug in fx_cast.In case of remote HTML5 media that's not DRM protected, right click the video and it should have acontext menu item that you can use to cast the video to a Chromecast device.via r/Firefox