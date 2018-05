Command Line Chromecast Player CATT Gets Support For Subtitles And Website Casting

Cast videos to your Chromecast from all the websites supported by youtube-dl. This includes YouTube, 8tracks, BaiduVideo, BBC, BuzzFeed, CCTV, DailyMotion, Discovery, Dropbox, Flickr, Fox, Gyfcat, Imgur, Jamendo, LiveLeak, Mixcloud, MTV, NBC, PBS, and more than 1000 other websites

Cast local files, like videos, photos and music. Note that Catt can only cast local files that the Chromecast supports natively

Use local or remote subtitles

Cast any website to your Chromecast

Add video to queue

Control the Chromecast device (pause, stop, rewind, skip, seek, volume control)

Save and restore the Chromecast state

Use netifaces instead of socket for get_local_ip

Guess the content type of remote files as well

Specify the correct mimetype when casting local files

Quick CATT usage guide

catt cast "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ"

catt -d Ultra cast "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ"

Ultra

catt cast -s ./subtitle.srt ./video.mp4

subtitle.srt

video.mp4

catt cast_site https://www.linuxuprising.com

catt --help

$ catt --help Usage: catt [OPTIONS] COMMAND [ARGS]... Options: --delete-cache Empty the Chromecast discovery cache. -d, --device NAME Select Chromecast device. --help Show this message and exit. Commands: add Add a video to the queue. cast Send a video to a Chromecast for playing. cast_site Cast any webpage to a Chromecast. ffwd Fastforward a video by TIME duration. info Show complete information about the currently-playing video. pause Pause a video. play Resume a video after it has been paused. restore Return Chromecast to saved state. rewind Rewind a video by TIME duration. save Save the current state of the Chromecast for later use. scan Scan the local network and show all Chromecasts and their IPs. seek Seek the video to TIME position. skip Skip to next video in queue (if any). status Show some information about the currently-playing video. stop Stop playing. volume Set the volume to LVL [0-100]. volumedown Turn down volume by a DELTA increment. volumeup Turn up volume by a DELTA increment. write_config Write the name of default Chromecast device to config file.

How To Install CATT (Cast All The Things) in Linux

~/.local/bin

PATH

PYTHONPATH

/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages:$PYTHONPATH

~/.local/lib

.bashrc

.zshrc

for Bash:

echo "export PATH=\"\$PATH:\$HOME/.local/bin\"" >> ~/.bashrc echo "export PYTHONPATH=\"/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages:\$PYTHONPATH\"" >> ~/.bashrc . ~/.bashrc

for Zsh:

echo "export PATH=\"\$PATH:\$HOME/.local/bin\"" >> ~/.zshrc echo "export PYTHONPATH=\"/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages:\$PYTHONPATH\"" >> ~/.zshrc . ~/.zshrc

sudo apt install python3-pip python3-setuptools

pip3 install --user catt

With these additions, CATT's feature list becomes pretty impressive:The new CATT "cast website" feature is similar to the "Cast tab" Google Chrome feature, so the website casted using CATT is dynamic, and not just a simple static view of the website. This feature is great for quickly sending a website to be viewed on your Chromecast, or for automation (can be used in scripts, e.g. create a custom Chromecast dashboard and automatically send it to the Chromecast when the device is idle). It's not useful if you need to interact with the casted website though, because you can't do that with CATT (it can control casted videos, but not websites).As for the new subtitles feature, CATT automatically converts the subtitles to the WEBVTT format on the fly, so there's no need for prior conversion. The videos still have to be supported directly by Chromecast though, as CATT doesn't do any video transcoding.To, use:In the same way you can cast videos from any website supported by youtube-dl, which CATT uses internally., you may want to specify to which device to cast the video. To do this, use:Whereis the name of the Chromecast device on which you want to stream the video and the YouTube url is the video you want to play on your Chromecast.You can also use the CATT configuration file to select the default device. See how to do this here Replacingwith your subtitle file andwith the video you want to cast. CATT converts the subtitles to WEBVTT on the fly, but it does not convert videos, so make sure you only cast videos supported directly by the Chromecast device or they won't work.To, run:Replacing the Linux Uprising URL with the URL of the website you want to cast to your Chromecast.CATT can also be used to(play, pause, seek, etc.),, and more. Seefor a complete list of options:1. Addto your(if it's not already added). Also export theasto avoid having other apps picking up Python modules fromYou can do this manually (and source) or run the following commands to do all of this:2. Install Python3 PIP and Python3 SetuptoolsIn Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint, use:3. Install CATT using Python3 PIP:If you get a permission error when trying to install CATT using this command, you may have previously used PIP to install packages as root. This is not recommended but in such a case, you can force the CATT installation by running the install command above with sudo.