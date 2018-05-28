Command Line Chromecast Player CATT Gets Support For Subtitles And Website Casting

Cast videos to your Chromecast from all the websites supported by youtube-dl. This includes YouTube, 8tracks, BaiduVideo, BBC, BuzzFeed, CCTV, DailyMotion, Discovery, Dropbox, Flickr, Fox, Gyfcat, Imgur, Jamendo, LiveLeak, Mixcloud, MTV, NBC, PBS, and more than 1000 other websites

Cast local files, like videos, photos and music. Note that Catt can only cast local files that the Chromecast supports natively

Use local or remote subtitles

Cast any website to your Chromecast

Add video to queue

Control the Chromecast device (pause, stop, rewind, skip, seek, volume control)

Save and restore the Chromecast state

Use netifaces instead of socket for get_local_ip

Guess the content type of remote files as well

Specify the correct mimetype when casting local files

Quick CATT usage guide

catt cast "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ"

catt -d Ultra cast "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ"

Ultra

catt cast -s ./subtitle.srt ./video.mp4

subtitle.srt

video.mp4

catt cast_site https://www.linuxuprising.com

catt --help

$ catt --help Usage: catt [OPTIONS] COMMAND [ARGS]... Options: --delete-cache Empty the Chromecast discovery cache. -d, --device NAME Select Chromecast device. --help Show this message and exit. Commands: add Add a video to the queue. cast Send a video to a Chromecast for playing. cast_site Cast any webpage to a Chromecast. ffwd Fastforward a video by TIME duration. info Show complete information about the currently-playing video. pause Pause a video. play Resume a video after it has been paused. restore Return Chromecast to saved state. rewind Rewind a video by TIME duration. save Save the current state of the Chromecast for later use. scan Scan the local network and show all Chromecasts and their IPs. seek Seek the video to TIME position. skip Skip to next video in queue (if any). status Show some information about the currently-playing video. stop Stop playing. volume Set the volume to LVL [0-100]. volumedown Turn down volume by a DELTA increment. volumeup Turn up volume by a DELTA increment. write_config Write the name of default Chromecast device to config file.

How To Install CATT (Cast All The Things) in Linux

~/.local/bin

PATH

PYTHONPATH

/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages:$PYTHONPATH

~/.local/lib

.bashrc

.zshrc

for Bash:

echo "export PATH=\"\$PATH:\$HOME/.local/bin\"" >> ~/.bashrc echo "export PYTHONPATH=\"/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages:\$PYTHONPATH\"" >> ~/.bashrc . ~/.bashrc

for Zsh:

echo "export PATH=\"\$PATH:\$HOME/.local/bin\"" >> ~/.zshrc echo "export PYTHONPATH=\"/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages:\$PYTHONPATH\"" >> ~/.zshrc . ~/.zshrc

sudo apt install python3-pip python3-setuptools

pip3 install --user catt