Release Roundup: Flameshot 0.10.0, HandBrake 1.4.0, Szyszka 2.0.0, Clight 4.6 And Zellij 0.15.0

This article covers the new release (in short summary) of Flameshot (screenshot and annotation tool), HandBrake (video transcoder), Szyszka (file renamer), Clight (tool to match your backlight level to ambient brightness using the webcam or ambient light sensors) and Zellij (terminal multiplexer with extras).

Flameshot 0.10.0

Flameshot is a Qt5 screenshot tool with a customizable user interface, annotation support (you can draw lines, arrows, blur or highlight text, etc. on the screenshot), and more, available for Linux, Microsoft Windows and macOS. On Linux, it supports X11 while also having experimental GNOME Wayland and Plasma Wayland support.

The latest Flameshot 0.10.0 includes new features like the ability to move elements (lines / arrows, rectangles, text, etc.), and the ability to edit text after it has been placed on the screenshot.

The new release also improves file extension options for saving to disk, there's a new option to set the upload history size, and there are also a few bug fixes (including reworked undo / redo stack to prevent various bugs).

Note that at the time I'm posting this, the Flameshot 0.10.0 Microsoft Windows binaries are not yet available for download. They will be uploaded at a later date.

Articles from Linux Uprising about other screenshot tools worth checking out:

HandBrake 1.4.0

HandBrake is a free and open source video transcoder for Linux, macOS and Microsoft Windows. The application is useful if you have videos that need to be converted in order to work on various devices, like a mobile phone, tablet, Chromecast or some other TV media player, web browser, game console, and so on.

The software can also resize videos, adjust volume levels, add or remove subtitles, and much more.

With the latest HandBrake 1.4.0 release, the application engine supports 10 and 12bit. It's worth noting that not all filters support this, and using a 8bit filter will cause the pipeline to run at 8bit.

This release also brings an update to the Dimensions UI tab, which now includes support for padding and the ability to control the resolution limit, as well as limited support for upscaling.

More changes in HandBrake 1.4.0:

Support for Apple Silicon

New Media Foundation encoder for Windows based ARM64 devices powered by Qualcomm Chipsets

Quality tuning for AMD VCN's encoder constrained vbr rate control mode

MP2 Audio Passthru support

New General purpose subtitle decoder (which adds support for passthru and burn-in DVB subtitles, as well as EIA608 closed captions; also replaced current decoders for PGS, SRT and SSA with those in FFmpeg)

Various other improvements

See this page for a complete list of changes.

On Linux you can install HandBrake on almost any Linux distribution by using Flathub.

Szyszka 2.0.0

Szyszka is a simple yet powerful bulk file renamer written in Rust with a GTK3 user interface. It runs on Linux, maccOS and Microsoft Windows, although it has not been tested on macOS.

Szyszka 2.0.0 has been released yesterday with a few very important new features. Users can now move rules and results, and edit rules. It's also possible to add files recursively now.

It's worth noting that the application is still quite new, having its first release back in May, so it's still missing some features, like regex support.

You might also like: F2: Fast And Safe Batch Rename Tool For The Command Line (Cross-Platform)

Clight 4.6

Clight is a tool that uses your computer's webcam or ambient light sensors to get the ambient brightness, and then calculates and sets the screen backlight accordingly.

Besides adjusting the screen backlight based on ambient brightness, this program can also adjust the keyboard backlight, and manage the screen temperature (GAMMA support) based on sunset and sunrise times, similar to Redshit. External monitors are also supported. It can also dim your screen after a period of inactivity and manage the screen DPMS.

The tool works on X11, Wayland and tty, although on Wayland, some protocols need to be implemented by your compositor for this to work.

Clight is a daemon, and doesn't have a GUI, but there's a third-party GUI tool you can use to configure it.

Clight 4.6, released a few days ago, adds support for multi-monitor curves, especially useful for multi-monitor setups in which one of the monitors is a laptop's internal display. This allows per-monitor backlight adjustment, so e.g. you can map a 0.7 backlight level of your internal laptop monitor to a 0.8 backlight level of your external monitor.

More changes in Clight 4.6:

Allow to automatically restore screen backlight upon clight exit

Added back a conf option to disable inhibit module

Allow to automatically restore screen temperature upon clight exit

Manage sd-login session.Active state property, pausing clight when session is not active

To use Clight, you'll need to build it from source on most Linux distributions. On Arch Linux / Manjaro you can install clight as well as the third-party Clight GUI from AUR.

Also see: Clight Uses Your Webcam To Adjust Screen Backlight Based On Ambient Brightness

Zellij 0.15.0

Zellij is a new terminal workspace and multiplexer written in Rust which comes with a user-friendly UI, auto placement of new vertical and horizontal splits based on the available space, along with no limitations when it comes to panes resizing.

The new Zellij 0.15.0 release adds an important new feature - the ability to run commands when loading a layout. The Zellij website has not yet been updated to show how to add a command to a layout, but you can see how to do this by reading the comments on the pull request that implemented this change.

It's important to note that with this, the plugins must also be specified under the run category, so keep this in mind when using custom layouts.

This:

plugin: status-bar

Must now be used like this:

run: plugin: status-bar

This release also adds a new on_force_close config option which allows the user to configure the behaviour for when Zellij receives SIGTERM, SIGINT, SIGQUIT or SIGHUP, with the user being able to choose between quit and detach actions.

I also want to add that since I last wrote about Zellij back at the end of May, the application has seen a few other releases which have added many improvements, including initial mouse support, option to specify the default shell, option to start in arbitrary modes, allow specifying the color theme in the config, improved performance, and more.