Geary Email Client 40.0 Released With A Visual Refresh, Adaptive User Interface

Geary, a GNOME 3 email client, has been updated to version 40.0. The new release includes a visual refresh, an adaptive user interface, and more.

Geary is an email client for the GNOME 3 desktop, written in Vala and based on WebKitGTK. The application is built around conversations, making it easy to find and follow your discussions.

It features:

Quick email account setup (using GNOME Accounts for authentication)

Mail organized by conversations

Support for sending as another identity

Full text and keyword search (e.g. from:john, is:read, is:unread and is:starred)

Full-featured HTML and plain text message composer

Support for reading TNEF attachments

Desktop notifications of new emails

Plugins that allow playing a sound when an email is sent, create templates, and fill in and send email templates using a spreadsheet

Keyboard shortcuts

Compatible with Gmail, Yahoo! Mail, Outlook.com and other IMAP servers

Geary 40.0 comes with a visual refresh, with updated icon and interface Also, the application window now adapts to small sizes thanks to the added support for half-screen, portait and small displays.

This release also includes improved performance when displaying large conversations, and an upgraded full-text search engine.

Other changes include improvements for server compatibility, improved keyboard shortcuts, translation updates, as well as various user interface improvements and bug fixes.

I'd like to note that in my case (using Ubuntu 21.04), Geary 40.0 installed from Flatpak Nightly didn't play well with the default Ubuntu theme, Yaru (regular; there were no issues using Yaru Dark or Yaru Light). When using Yaru Light or Dark (not the regular variant), or other themes like Orchis, White Sur, etc., Geary would always default to use the Adwaita theme.

Download Geary Email Client

Geary is available in the official repositories of many Linux distributions, including Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux, etc. but it has not yet been updated to the latest 40.0 version. Even the Flathub Geary package is currently version 3.38.2. You can still install the latest 40.0 version, by using the Flatpak Nightly Geary package, as explained here:

flatpak install https://nightly.gnome.org/repo/appstream/org.gnome.Geary.Devel.flatpakref

This will install in parallel to the stable release versions, so you can run both at the same time.

