Raspberry Pi OS Gets Official Widevine Support (Allowing You To Play Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Etc.)

Raspberry Pi OS (formerly Raspbian) now officially supports Widevine, allowing its users to stream content from popular websites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Go, Disney+, Spotify, Pandora and more, using its default Chromium web browser.

Widevine is not installed / enabled by default on Raspberry Pi OS though. To get it to work, you'll need to install a package called libwidevinecdm0 (available only for the armhf architecture, so it works with the default Raspberry Pi OS 32bit).

But before installing this package, update your system to make sure you also have the latest Chromium browser (I'm not sure if other packages need to be updated as well), or else this won't work.

So to get Widevine support for Chromium browser running on Raspberry Pi OS, update the software sources, update your system, then install libwidevinecdm0 :

sudo apt update sudo apt full-upgrade sudo apt install libwidevinecdm0

Restart your Chromium web browser in case it was running, and that's it. Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. should now work on your Raspberry Pi.

I couldn't find any official information / announcement regarding this package. One source claims in the video title that Widevine is now supported on Raspberry Pi 4 / 400, without mentioning older Raspberry Pi models. However, since this is for Raspberry Pi OS (which uses armhf / 32bit), which runs on all Raspberry Pi models, Widevine should also work on older Raspberry Pi models (although I doubt it's actually usable on the original Pi). I've only tested it on a Raspberry Pi 4 though (my Pi4 got delivered yesterday, just in time to test this).

via cerebrux.net, leepspvideo @ YouTube and blog.vpetkov.net