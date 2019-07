Raspberry Pi: Power On / Off A TV Connected Via HDMI-CEC

cec-utils

$ echo 'scan' | cec-client -s -d 1 opening a connection to the CEC adapter... requesting CEC bus information ... CEC bus information =================== device #0: TV address: 0.0.0.0 active source: no vendor: Samsung osd string: TV CEC version: 1.4 power status: on language: eng device #1: Recorder 1 address: 1.0.0.0 active source: no vendor: Pulse Eight osd string: CECTester CEC version: 1.4 power status: on language: eng currently active source: unknown (-1)

Available commands: [tx] {bytes} transfer bytes over the CEC line. [txn] {bytes} transfer bytes but don't wait for transmission ACK. [on] {address} power on the device with the given logical address. [standby] {address} put the device with the given address in standby mode. [la] {logical address} change the logical address of the CEC adapter. [p] {device} {port} change the HDMI port number of the CEC adapter. [pa] {physical address} change the physical address of the CEC adapter. [as] make the CEC adapter the active source. [is] mark the CEC adapter as inactive source. [osd] {addr} {string} set OSD message on the specified device. [ver] {addr} get the CEC version of the specified device. [ven] {addr} get the vendor ID of the specified device. [lang] {addr} get the menu language of the specified device. [pow] {addr} get the power status of the specified device. [name] {addr} get the OSD name of the specified device. [poll] {addr} poll the specified device. [lad] lists active devices on the bus [ad] {addr} checks whether the specified device is active. [at] {type} checks whether the specified device type is active. [sp] {addr} makes the specified physical address active. [spl] {addr} makes the specified logical address active. [volup] send a volume up command to the amp if present [voldown] send a volume down command to the amp if present [mute] send a mute/unmute command to the amp if present [self] show the list of addresses controlled by libCEC [scan] scan the CEC bus and display device info [mon] {1|0} enable or disable CEC bus monitoring. [log] {1 - 31} change the log level. see cectypes.h for values. [ping] send a ping command to the CEC adapter. [bl] to let the adapter enter the bootloader, to upgrade the flash rom. [r] reconnect to the CEC adapter. [h] or [help] show this help. [q] or [quit] to quit the CEC test client and switch off all connected CEC devices.

This should work with any Raspberry Pi version or model, including the original Raspberry Pi, as well as the latest Raspberry Pi 4.I'm sure you can think of various other use-cases. CEC , or Consumer Electronics Control, is a feature of HDMI which allows controlling devices connected through HDMI using a remote control. For example, CEC is used to get the play/pause buttons on a remote control to control playback on a device connected via HDMI. Or when you play a video on a Chromecast with the TV off, and the TV automatically powers on and switches to the Chromecast source.Most modern TVs and AV receivers should support HDMI-CEC. However, it's worth noting that you may need to enable CEC in the TV settings on some models. CEC may have a different name, depending on the device brand. For example, it's called Anynet+ for Samsung TVs, EasyLink or Fun-Link for Philips, SimpLink for LG, and so on.To be able to power on (and off) a TV connected via HDMI to a Raspberry Pi, the first step is to install cec-client. On Raspbian, or some other Debian or Ubuntu based Linux distribution for Raspberry Pi,is part of this package):On other Linux distributions you'll have to search fororin the repositories, or build libcec from source Now thatis installed, let'sIn this commandsends the scan command to cec-client,is used so cec-client executes a single command and exists, andsets the log level to 1 (errors only), so it's doesn't pollute your terminal with useless info.Remember the TV (or other device connected via HDMI-CEC to your Raspberry Pi) device # and address, as we'll use that later on.This is an example running this command on my Raspberry Pi that's connected to a Samsung TV via HDMI (with CEC support):In this example, device numberwith theaddress is my Samsung TV, and device numberwith theaddress is my Raspberry Pi device.Now that we know the device number and address, you canOr:is to limit the log level to errors only, and you can use the command without it, but you'll see a long, probably useless log.Or:(so the TV switches to the Raspberry Pi HDMI source after the TV is powered on):Depending on how you use this, you may also need to check the current TV status (is it on or in standby?). This can be done using:To view all the commands that cec-client can send to a HDMI-CEC connected device, use