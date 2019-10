How To Use A Different GTK 3 Theme For Specific Applications

In this screenshot, Tweaks uses the Mint-Y theme, Nautilus uses Canta theme, Gedit uses Yaru-dark and Eolie web browser (installed from Flathub) uses Plata theme. They are all running in the same time.

So why would you need to set some applications to use a GTK3 theme different than the theme set for your whole desktop? There are cases in which an application doesn't look as it's supposed to / looks broken with a particular theme, but you want to continue using that theme for the other applications on your Linux desktop. Or maybe you prefer to use a particular theme only for one or two applications, while using a different theme for the rest of applications, e.g. you could set text editors to use a dark theme, while using a light theme for all other applications on your desktop.Let me give you an example.Ubuntu 19.10 uses a mixed light and dark theme by default, but different from the one used in earlier Ubuntu releases: the window title is dark, but the menubar is now light. Due to this, code editors like Visual Studio Code, Atom or Sublime Text, which use dark color themes by default, have a white menubar, with everything else being dark.If you prefer to keep this setup (mixed Yaru theme as your global GTK 3 theme, and a dark color theme for VS Code / Atom / Sublime Text) but change the VS Code / Atom / Sublime Text menubar to a dark color so it doesn't look out of place, you could use the instructions in this article to set VS Code / Atom / Sublime Text to use the Yaru-dark theme, while having all other applications use the default mixed Yaru theme.. Due to this, it's not guaranteed this option works everywhere (it actually doesn't work with DBus activated applications), and it may stop working at some point.It's important to mention that this(continue to use the global GTK 3 theme)You'll need to replacewith the name of the theme (as it is shown in the Tweaks app for example), andwith the application executable.(in case it's running in the background you could kill it, e.g. to kill all running Nautilus instances:).Let's look at an example. Say you want to launch Gedit with Yaru-dark as its theme:Or launch Nautilus (Files app) with Canta as its theme, keeping whatever other theme you have set for the other applications:In case the theme you want to set has a dark variant but it's not separate, specify that you want to use a dark theme like this:. For example, to make an application use the Adwaita dark theme (which doesn't have a separate Adwaita-dark folder, but it does have dark theme support), launch that application like this:Start by copying the application's desktop file fromto. If you edit the desktop file directly in, the desktop file is overwritten on each application update, so you would have to redo this. But by copying the desktop file to, the modifications will persist through upgrades (and they only affect your user).Next, open the application desktop file (the one located in) with a text editor such as Gedit, look for the line(s) that starts with, and immediately afteraddfollowed by a. Replacewith the name of the theme (as it is shown in the Tweaks app for example), but don't modify anything else.Example. Let's say you want to force VS Code to use Yaru-dark as its theme, while using a different theme for all other apps on your desktop. In this case, copy thefile fromto, openfrom this new location with a text editor, and look for theline.The original VS Code desktop file (code.desktop) has the followingline:After editing it to force VS Code to use the Yaru-dark theme, this line becomes:If the application has multiplelines (for example if the application desktop file has support for desktop actions which show up when you right click the app icon), do this for each of them.via r/Ubuntu (u/manyfacedgodd)