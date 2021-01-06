gdu Is A Fast Console Disk Usage Analyzer (Alternative To ncdu, du, Etc.)

gdu is a new console disk usage analyzer developed with speed in mind. It's written in Go, and available for Linux, macOS and Microsoft Windows.

gdu (Go Disk Usage) is very similar to ncdu, a popular console disk usage analyzer, with one major difference: speed. gdu makes use of parallel processing, being especially created for solid state drives (SSD). It also works with hard disk drives (HDD), but its performance gain compared to other tools is not so great in this case.

The gdu developer has a benchmark section on the tool's project page which notes that gdu was able to scan 80G of data on a 500 GB SSD (without cache) in 6.5 seconds, while ncdu was able to do the same in 54 seconds. Here's a screenshot of more benchmarks, comparing gdu with du, nnn , and more:

As for options, gdu doesn't pack that many. It can show all mounted disks (running gdu with no arguments), analyze a directory ( gdu /path/to/directory ), write errors to a log file ( -log-file=/path/to/log/file ), ignore directories ( -ignore-dir=/sys,/proc for example), and use only white / gray / black colors ( -no-color ).

gdu usage:

Up or k to move cursor up

or to move cursor up Down or j to move cursor down

or to move cursor down Enter , Right or l to select directory / device

, or to select directory / device Left or h to go to parent directory

or to go to parent directory d to delete selected file or directory

to delete selected file or directory n to sort by name (asc/desc)

to sort by name (asc/desc) s to sort by size (asc/desc)

to sort by size (asc/desc) c to sort by items (asc/desc)

Download gdu (Go Disk Usage)