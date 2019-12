Terminal File Manager nnn Adds Session Management, Rclone Cloud Storage Integration

U

Using nnn to browse (and mount) oneDrive thanks to its new Rclone integration

archivemount

sudo apt install archivemount

run custom (non-shell-interpreted) commands like plugins

copy/move as workflow

key bind collision checker

allow plugins to control the active directory of nnn

better support for editing files in detached mode

support xargs with minimal options (as in BusyBox)

program option -R to disable rollover at edges

new plugins:

gutenread: browse, download and read from Project Gutenberg



suedit: edit file with superuser permissions



fzhist: fuzzy select commands from history, edit and run



renamer: an alternative to the native batch rename interface in nnn, to batch rename directory or selection using qmv or vidir



pskill: fuzzy list a process or zombies by name and kill



exetoggle: toggle executable status



treeview: informative tree output with file permissions and size

Download nnn

Besides basic file manager features (with tabs/contexts, bookmarks, search, and so on), the tool also various handy utilities like a disk usage analyzer (block/apparent), a fuzzy application launcher, batch renamer, and more. It's also extensible via a plugin system, and comes with many built-in plugins . For navigation, nnn supports navigate-as-you-type with directory auto-select. Search-as-you-type is also supported.Other features include SSHFS mounts support, support for navigating using the mouse, batch operations on selections, multiple sorting options and a lot more.Even though it comes with many features, the main nnn purpose is to be light and fast. See the Performance page from the nnn wiki for details (shortly followed by version 2.8.1 to fix an issue). One of these features is. Pressand you'll be prompted to save, load or restore a session.. New to Rclone? Let me tell you a bit about it.Rclone is a command line cloud storage synchronization program that can synchronize from your file system to various cloud storage services (and the other way around), or directly between cloud storage services. The tool has support for many cloud storage services, including Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon Drive and S3, Mega, Microsoft OneDrive (personal and business accounts), Yandex Disk, ownCloud, NextCloud, pCloud, Box, and others. It runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, *BSD and Solaris.With nnn 2.8, you can mount and browse a Rclone remote directly from this file manager. You must firstly have some remotes added to Rclone, and once that's set up, open nnn and press-- the command line tool will then ask you to choose between sshfs (by pressing) or Rclone (by pressing). Next, you'll need to enter the remote name (as you've entered it when adding it to Rclone), and nnn will mount it allowing you to browse its contents.YetThis is done with the help ofutility, so install this (e.g. on Debian/Ubuntu:) to be able to use the archive mount feature. To mount an archive in nnn pressThere are even more new features and improvements in nnn 2.8:As a side note, the Ubuntu 18.04 DEB from the nnn releases page worked flawlessly on my Ubuntu 19.10 desktop.It's in Ubuntu (starting with Ubuntu 18.04), Linux Mint 19.*, Debian (Buster and newer), Arch Linux Community repositories, Fedora, and more. See the installation section for how to install nnn in your Linux distribution.New to nnn? Pressinside the application to see the available keys that you can use to perform various actions. Other than that, you only need to remember a few keys, like using the arrow keys to navigate, typefollowed by your query to filter, and pressto exit.You'll probably also want to check out its documentation . Also see its optional dependencies , which provide some extra functionality.