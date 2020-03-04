OpenSnitch Linux Application Firewall Fork With Improvements And Bug Fixes

Using OpenSnitch application-level firewall on Linux

/etc/opensnitchd/rules/

$ cat /etc/opensnitchd/rules/allow-simple-usrlibfirefoxfirefox.json { "created": "2020-02-24T14:16:23.5976661+02:00", "updated": "2020-02-24T14:16:23.597682816+02:00", "name": "allow-simple-usrlibfirefoxfirefox", "enabled": true, "action": "allow", "duration": "always", "operator": { "type": "simple", "operand": "process.path", "data": "/usr/lib/firefox/firefox", "list": [] }

OpenSnitch fork

Added support for advanced rules (lists), which can be used to allow or restrict connections based on destination IP, port and more - screenshot above

The Network Statistics UI has been greatly improved, now allowing you to filter results and configure the number of items to show on the General tab, and more. It's now also possible to view details of a rule/process from General tab

Improved UI performance and fixed UI freezing in some cases, an issue that was quite common for users of the old OpenSnitch firewall

UI HiDPI fixes

Added more time frames to the allow/deny dialog (30s, 5m, 15m, 30m, 1h)

It's possible to use ftrace (debugfs) or /proc to search for running proccessess (PIDs) and obtain the process path

If the daemon can't communicate with the UI, the default action is applied

Added option to allow/deny second level domains

Fixed crashes occuring when parsing .desktop files (an issue quite common in the old OpenSnitch)

Added UI alerts to warn about unanswered connections

Display the app window when there's no system tray available

Intercept and parse UDPLite connections

Allow intercepting localhost and multicast connections

Other changes

