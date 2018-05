How To Permanently Change The MAC Address On Linux

sudo apt install macchanger

ifconfig -a

ip link show

For ifocnfig -a :

$ ifconfig -a enp10s0: flags=4163 mtu 1500 inet 192.168.1.211 netmask 255.255.255.0 broadcast 192.168.1.255 inet6 fe60::cc24:29cf:2c1:1c5a prefixlen 64 scopeid 0x20 ether 1d:21:da:ab:1d:71 txqueuelen 1000 (Ethernet) RX packets 164861 bytes 215658240 (215.6 MB) RX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 frame 0 TX packets 45118 bytes 8577639 (8.5 MB) TX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 carrier 0 collisions 0 lo: flags=73 mtu 65536 inet 127.0.0.1 netmask 255.0.0.0 inet6 ::1 prefixlen 128 scopeid 0x10 loop txqueuelen 1000 (Local Loopback) RX packets 265 bytes 20133 (20.1 KB) RX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 frame 0 TX packets 265 bytes 20133 (20.1 KB) TX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 carrier 0 collisions 0 wlp3s0: flags=4098 mtu 1500 ether 1e:14:57:1c:66:11 txqueuelen 1000 (Ethernet) RX packets 0 bytes 0 (0.0 B) RX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 frame 0 TX packets 0 bytes 0 (0.0 B) TX errors 0 dropped 0 overruns 0 carrier 0 collisions 0

For ip link show :

$ ip link show 1: lo: mtu 65536 qdisc noqueue state UNKNOWN mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/loopback 00:00:00:00:00:00 brd 00:00:00:00:00:00 2: enp10s0: mtu 1500 qdisc fq_codel state UP mode DEFAULT group default qlen 1000 link/ether 1d:21:da:ab:1d:71 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff 3: wlp3s0: mtu 1500 qdisc mq state UP mode DORMANT group default qlen 1000 link/ether 1e:14:57:1c:66:11 brd ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff

enp10s0

wlp3s0

eth0

wlan0

/etc/systemd/system/changemac@.service

sudo touch /etc/systemd/system/changemac@.service gedit admin:///etc/systemd/system/changemac@.service

changemac@.service

[Unit] Description=changes mac for %I Wants=network.target Before=network.target BindsTo=sys-subsystem-net-devices-%i.device After=sys-subsystem-net-devices-%i.device [Service] Type=oneshot ExecStart=/usr/bin/macchanger -r %I RemainAfterExit=yes [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

macchanger -r

-r

-r

-e

-a

macchanger --help

ExecStart=/usr/bin/macchanger -r %I

ExecStart=/usr/bin/macchanger --mac=XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX %I

XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX

sudo systemctl enable changemac@enp10s0.service

enp10s0

How to check the original and new MAC addresses

macchanger -s NETWORK-INTERFACE

NETWORK-INTERFACE

$ macchanger -s enp10s0 Current MAC: 1d:21:da:ab:1d:71 (unknown) Permanent MAC: 72:ab:3d:89:88:88 (Intel Corporate)

How to disable changing the MAC on each reboot with systemd

sudo systemctl disable changemac@enp10s0.service

enp10s0

sudo rm /etc/systemd/system/changemac@.service

This article explains how to permanently change / spoof the MAC addresses of network interfaces. For this purpose, we'll use Macchanger , an utility for manipulating MAC addresses, for which we'll create a systemd unit to start it automatically on boot.Macchanger, the tool that we're going to use in this article to change the MAC address, has a service that asks if you want it to change your MAC each time your computer boots, but this fails to work for me on Ubuntu 18.04. Since any change made by Macchanger resets when you reboot the system, this article includes instructions for creating a systemd unit to automatically run Macchanger when your Linux computer boots up, changing the MAC address each time.Macchanger should be in the repositories for major Linux distributions. To install it in Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint, use:For this, you can use the following command:If you're using a system where this no longer work, you can run this command instead:Your network interfaces should now be displayed like this:Here, the wired network interface isand wireless network interface is(previously,, 1, etc. was used for wired interfaces, and, 1, and so on for wireless). Note down the network interface for which you want to spoof the MAC address.We'll create thesystemd unit file and open it as root with a text editor:If you don't have Gedit installed, replace it in the command above with another text editor that's installed on your system.Paste the following in thefile:The systemd unit usesto change the MAC.sets a fully random MAC address. You can changetoto change the MAC but preserve the original NIC vendor bytes,to set random vendor MAC of the same kind, and so on. You can see all the available options by running:You can set a custom, non-random MAC address as well. For this, change theline to something like this:Replacingwith the new MAC address.It's now time to enable the systemd service so its starts on boot. For this, use:Replacingwith the network address from step 2.You can use the same command to enable changing the MAC address for multiple network interfaces.Your network interface(s) should now have a new MAC address. For how to check the old (original) and new MAC address, see below.Macchanger can be used to find out the original MAC and new MAC address, by running this command:Whereis the network interface you found out by using the commands from step 2.Example:To undo the changes, start by disabling the systemd MAC changer service(s):Replacingwith the network address from step 2 (from the initial setup instructions). Do this for each network interface for which you previously enabled the service.Now you can remove the MAC changer systemd service file: