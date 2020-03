How To Record And Play Mouse And Keyboard Events Using Atbswp Macro Recorder (GUI)

Record and play the mouse movement / clicks and keyboard presses on demand

Save the capture (macro) as a script and run it independently of Atbswp

Can use hotkeys to start recording and playback

Allows repeating a capture for a given number of times or indefinitely

How to use Atbswp desktop automation tool to record your mouse and keyboard actions, and play them back automatically on demand

Play

This application can be useful to automate some demo for example, or to perform long tasks that require clicking on the same items over and over again. In case you want to automate repetitive typing (text expansion), I recommend AutoKey instead.Atbswp desktop automation tool features:Atbswp doesn't have image recognition to identify user interface elements, like SikuliX for example.You might also like: How To Bind Mouse Buttons To Keyboard Keys Or Commands (Linux Using X11) I'll start by showing you a short video demo of Atbswp macro recorder, then I'll explain how to use it to record and play your mouse movement and clicks, as well as the keyboard key presses:In this video I begin by clickingin Atbswp, then perform some mouse and keyboard actions. Then I stop the capture in Atbswp by clickingagain, and finally I clickto let Atbswp play back the keyboard and mouse actions it recorded.This is how to use Atbswp keyboard and mouse macro recorder.To start capturing your mouse movement and clicks, as well as keyboard key presses, click thebutton.When you're done capturing everything you need to play back later, press thebutton again to stop capturing.To execute the mouse and keyboard events that you've recorded, click thebutton.To save the capture on disk for future use, so you can load it in Atbswp and play it without having to record it again, click thebutton.You can save the recorded mouse and keyboard events as a stand-alone script that you can later run independently of Atbswp. This can be done by clicking on thebutton. Once saved, make the file executable (e.g.), and run it in a terminal (in the folder where you saved) or by double-clicking on the file (if your file manager allows this).Use the instructions from there to download and run it.Each time you want to launch Atbswp desktop automation tool you'll need to open a terminal, navigate to the folder where you've cloned the Atbswp Git repository, and runthere, e.g. (assuming you've cloned Atbswp in your home directory):Or you can create a new applications menu entry (using an application like MenuLibre for example) with(replace with the path to) as thecommand.